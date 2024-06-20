Forgot password
How to defeat the Sabertooth in Soulmask

Its simpler than you think.
Published: Jun 20, 2024 04:35 am

Soulmask provides players with a slew of bosses to take down. One of the earliest bosses in the game is the Saber-toothed Predator, a challenging Temple Guardian. The boss might seem challenging at first glance but fret not because we have you covered.

Saber-toothed Predator boss in Soulmask

Most of the enemies in Soulmask are quite simple to take down. But the Temple Guardians are a different breed. These bosses spawn at one of five different Pyramids using Worship Containers found by defeating Tribal Leaders at Barbarian Barracks. The Sabre-toothed Predator is the first of these Temple Guardians and requires a few things before you can summon it.

Player near Barbarian Barracks in Soulmask.
Get your Worship Containers here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you will need to reach level 20 since it is the prerequisite to summon this boss. Next, pick up these items.

  • Worship Container (one)
  • Beast Blood (five)
  • Beast Bones (five)
  • Premium Fresh Meat (five)

After acquiring all the necessary items, head to the Pyramid in the northeastern part of the Rainforest region. Once here, head to the altar and place the gathered offerings. The Sabre-toothed Predator Temple Guardian will be summoned, barring your entry to the Pyramid. If you want to proceed further, taking down this beast is necessary.

How to beat the Saber-toothed Predator in Soulmask

Now comes the tough part. Unlike most enemies up to this point, the Sabre-toothed Predator is quite tanky. He is also incredibly agile and deals high damage if you let him make contact with his attacks. In addition, his rapid attacks inflict bleed stacks, which can take you down very quickly if you aren’t careful, so keep an eye on your health bar.

The Saber-toothed Predator eyeing up the main character in Soulmask.
Maintain a safe distance at all costs. Image via CampFire Studio

The Saber-toothed Predator is very aggressive, and it’s almost guaranteed you will take damage early into the fight. We recommend having at least Beast Hide Gear for defense to negate this as much as possible. If you take too much damage, use Bandages to staunch the bleeding and recover health as you brace yourself for a counterattack.

Equip the highest-tier bow that you have to help with the offense. Stick with ranged attacks as much as possible, dodge rolling whatever you can while maintaining your damage output. You shouldn’t take too much damage as long as maintain a safe distance from the Saber-toothed Predator. With enough headshots, the beast will eventually fall.

Defeating the boss will grant you the Beast Mark, which allows you to upgrade your Mask.

This is the first-tier Temple Guardian, the Fierce Saber-toothed Predator. As you level up, you will gain access to the second-tier (level 40) and third-tier (level 55) versions of this boss that will drop even more valuable rewards upon their defeat.

