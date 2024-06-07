How to get Feces in Soulmask

Collecting every resource is key in your ultimate race to be the fittest tribe in Soulmask and sometimes you need to get Feces to nourish your crops and make fertilizers.

While Soulmask doesn’t tell you to make fertilizers, you should quickly realize you can’t rely on hunting animals to sustain your tribe. Thus, growing a crop in your farmland is the best strategy to have a steady source of food. Fertilizers made with feces can speed up the growth of plants, helping you get a higher yield per sow.

Best ways to get Feces in Soulmask

Yes, I’ve got an indoor animal farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1) Animal farms

You can get feces in Soulmask by making an animal farm, such as a capybara pen, turkey coop, and more. You can breed animals by feeding them with food and water troughs. They will then slowly generate feces, which you can collect and turn into fertilizers.

2) Building an Outhouse

A more effortless way to get feces is by constructing an Outhouse that serves as a toilet for your settlement. After reaching an awareness strength of level 15, you’ll unlock the building in your Technology and Knowledge tree under Medium Building and Furniture.

Make an Outhouse by going to your Building Workshop and using 40 Thatch, 10 Hardwood Planks, and five Ceramic Molds. After you’ve made the building, take it in your inventory, place a foundation, and set your toilet. You can use it by clicking E, and after a set interval and some farting noises, you should be producing feces. Your tribe members also use the Outhouse, which keeps your supply steady. You can also automate a tribe member to collect feces and keep it in your boxes to keep them arranged.

3) Mounts

Often, your animal mounts also produce feces while waiting; make sure to pick these up and store them to make fertilizers to get the most out of your crops.

