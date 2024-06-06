Alpha Boss Vajra Ape in Soulmask is one of the hardest bosses to beat.
Image via CampFire Studio
Category:
Soulmask

Can you play Soulmask on Steam Deck?

Survival with the tribe is complicated but fun.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 07:36 am

Soulmask has been rising in popularity among survival game enthusiasts thanks to its vivid world and unique mask system that personalizes your experience based on your choices.

Soulmask throws you into a vast, barren land with nothing but a mysterious mask. You have to slowly adapt to its steep learning curve while learning how to survive, build your base, recruit tribe members, and establish your legacy. The game sold 200k copies in its first few days, and it’s rapidly gaining popularity among players unraveling the truth behind the game’s universe.

Here’s everything you need to know about running Soulmask on Steam Deck.

Is Soulmask playable on Steam Deck?

Tribe member riding a cheetah in the jungle in Soulmask.
Mounts are very useful in Soulmask. Image via CampFire Studio

You cannot run Soulmask smoothly on Stream Deck. According to the dev’s Q&A on June 4, they strongly advise the players against playing Soulmask on Steam Deck “due to compatibility issues.” However, that’s not the end of the world, as the developer assures players it’s taking time to improve the issues and will fully support Steam Deck in the future.

Making the game playable on Steam Deck should attract more players and further fuel the survival game’s popularity. Soulmask has a roadmap promising future features, including new areas on the map, new types of mounts, customization options, and even mod support.

Next, check out our guide to obtaining all the animal mounts and so you can cruise through the map in Soulmask.

Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
