Can you play Soulmask on Steam Deck?

Soulmask has been rising in popularity among survival game enthusiasts thanks to its vivid world and unique mask system that personalizes your experience based on your choices.

Recommended Videos

Soulmask throws you into a vast, barren land with nothing but a mysterious mask. You have to slowly adapt to its steep learning curve while learning how to survive, build your base, recruit tribe members, and establish your legacy. The game sold 200k copies in its first few days, and it’s rapidly gaining popularity among players unraveling the truth behind the game’s universe.

Here’s everything you need to know about running Soulmask on Steam Deck.

Is Soulmask playable on Steam Deck?

Mounts are very useful in Soulmask. Image via CampFire Studio

You cannot run Soulmask smoothly on Stream Deck. According to the dev’s Q&A on June 4, they strongly advise the players against playing Soulmask on Steam Deck “due to compatibility issues.” However, that’s not the end of the world, as the developer assures players it’s taking time to improve the issues and will fully support Steam Deck in the future.

Making the game playable on Steam Deck should attract more players and further fuel the survival game’s popularity. Soulmask has a roadmap promising future features, including new areas on the map, new types of mounts, customization options, and even mod support.

Next, check out our guide to obtaining all the animal mounts and so you can cruise through the map in Soulmask.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy