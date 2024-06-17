Best Masks in Soulmask, ranked

There are various abilities in Soulmask, and most are tied to Masks. While you’ll get to choose a starter Mask while creating your character, some of the best Masks unlock at later stages of the game.

Choosing the best starter Mask can give you an advantage as you start your Soulmask journey, but you’ll get to seek even more powerful alternatives. Depending on which skills you want to master, your Mask preference may change, so the best Mask in Soulmask could be different for you.

10 best Masks in Soulmask

The most powerful Masks in Soulmask offer various bonuses to strengthen your character by boosting specific attributes and providing buffs. Though there are clear favorites in Soulmask, I’ve been having difficulties finding the right one for me as I still haven’t decided on a concrete path, but it looks like my love for Archery may triumph after all.

1) Civilization

Start with a bang. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Civilization is a starting Mask in Soulmask, and it’s arguably the best all-rounder in the game. It provides essential stats for Fighters, and it’s relatively easy to obtain in the game, even if you don’t choose it as a starter Mask.

How to get the Civilization Mask in Soulmask : Unlock it at level 25 Ancient Ruins.

: Unlock it at level 25 Ancient Ruins. Buffs : Take reduced damage, gain a Stamina boost, and HP recovery buffs.

: Take reduced damage, gain a Stamina boost, and HP recovery buffs. Nodes: Common Overclock, Stamina Surge, Deep Sleep, Critical Barrier, Outer Armor, Sequence Protection, and Healer Mode.

2) Explorer

Your soul becomes a cyborg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Explorer is an excellent Mask for surviving. It’ll increase your overall time spent in combat, allowing you to outlast your opponents. While attacking may be the best type of defense for some players, this Mask may provide bonuses that can change their minds—at least in Soulmask.

How to get the Explorer Mask in Soulmask : Unlock it at level 60 Holy Ruins.

: Unlock it at level 60 Holy Ruins. Buffs : Gain resilience bonuses like reduced status effects.

: Gain resilience bonuses like reduced status effects. Nodes: Emergency Repair, Living Body Mod, High Mobility, Immunity Activated, Tissue Enhancement, Power Injection, and Special Mode

3) Conquest

Early masks are trending. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting Masks in Soulmask are no joke, and Conquest is another solid choice. If you’re playing as a Rogue, the Stealth bonuses of the Conquest will be unmatched. Even if you’re past choosing your starting Mask, you can easily unlock this Mask in the game.

How to get the Conquest Mask in Soulmask : Unlock it at level 25 Ancient Ruins.

: Unlock it at level 25 Ancient Ruins. Buffs : Gain Stealth bonuses.

: Gain Stealth bonuses. Nodes: Common Overclock, Falling Buffer, Noise Absorption, Forbidden Territory, Light Disturbance, Hidden Assault, and Slayer Mode

4) Shadow Walker

Watch your eyes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you already have the Conquest Mask and want to see what else is out there as a Rogue player, Shadow Walker will be up next. Though it might take a while to get to this Mask, the nodes and buffs will ensure that your time investment was worth it.

How to get the Shadow Walker Mask in Soulmask : Unlock it at level 55 Holy Ruins.

: Unlock it at level 55 Holy Ruins. Buffs : Gain Stealth bonuses.

: Gain Stealth bonuses. Nodes: Dark Camouflage, Flexible Torso, Illegal Invasion, Shadow Mode, Silent Operation, Vision Blockage, and Vital Attack.

5) Torch of Eternity

Some the Torch is still on fire to this date. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Torch of Eternity gives away its masteries in the name. This Mask excels at increasing your survivability with various health bonuses. Once you get more tanky, you’ll have more room to make errors in fights, which can be helpful if you aren’t familiar with fight mechanics.

How to get the Torch of Eternity Mask in Soulmask : Unlock it at level 30 Holy Ruins.

: Unlock it at level 30 Holy Ruins. Buffs : Gain Health bonuses.

: Gain Health bonuses. Nodes: Metabolism Maintenance, Life Halt, Artery Isolation, Life Maintenance, Cell Proliferation, Tissue Repair, and Holy Mode.

6) Ironblood Guard

Guard yourself well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ironblood Guard Mask is all about speed and endurance. Considering how essential Stamina can be during hectic fights and travel, this Mask might outclass the others for players who need help to keep their Stamina meter full.

How to get the Ironblood Guard Mask in Soulmask : Unlock it at Ancient Dungeons and by repairing a broken Ironblood Guard.

: Unlock it at Ancient Dungeons and by repairing a broken Ironblood Guard. Buffs : Increase your Load, Speed, and Stamina.

: Increase your Load, Speed, and Stamina. Nodes: Stamina Burst, Absorption Barrier, Endless Vitality, Sequence Protection, Extreme Vigilance, Combat Potential, and Vigilance Mode.

7) Rich

Rich in terms of accuracy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rich is also a starting Mask, and it’s the go-to choice of players looking to improve their Archery right off the game. Long-range combat lets you engage enemies from a safe distance, but they’ll quickly make their way toward you, so you’ll need all the relevant buffs you can get.

How to get the Rich in Soulmask : Unlock it at level 25 Ancient Ruins.

: Unlock it at level 25 Ancient Ruins. Buffs : Gain Archery bonuses and increase your accuracy.

: Gain Archery bonuses and increase your accuracy. Nodes: Common Overclock, Fata Analysis, Projectile Adjustment, Hunting Guide, Poison Injection, Deeply Focused, and Sniping Mode.

8) Wilderness Mark

Speak to the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve already honed your Archery skills with the Rich Mask, it might be time to switch to the Wilderness Mark. Once you equip this Mask, your shots will be even deadlier, but you’ll first need to make your way to Holy Ruins to add this to your Mask collection.

How to get the Wilderness Mark in Soulmask : Unlock it at level 40 Holy Ruins.

: Unlock it at level 40 Holy Ruins. Buffs : Gain Archery bonuses to increase your accuracy.

: Gain Archery bonuses to increase your accuracy. Nodes: Frequency Adjustment, Fatal Blow, Dynamic Shooting, Mirror Reflection, Air Manipulation, Nerve Coordination, and Hunting Mode.

9) Nature Enlightenment

Whisper to all creatures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During your Soulmask journey, you’ll encounter many animals, some of which you might want to tame. The Nature Enlightenment focuses on boosting your connections with the wild as you get to unlock key abilities alongside tanky buffs.

How to get the Nature Enlightenment in Soulmask : Unlock it at Ancient Dungeons and repair it after finding it.

: Unlock it at Ancient Dungeons and repair it after finding it. Buffs : Gain Resilience, Health, and Hunting buffs.

: Gain Resilience, Health, and Hunting buffs. Nodes: Nature’s Blessing, Nature’s Heal, Nature’s Protection, Eco-Balance, Nature’s Domain, and Resonance Mode.

10) Tactical Guidance

Assemble an elite team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Taming animals isn’t the only cool mechanic in Soulmask. You can also have NPCs and enemies join your side, and the Tactical Guidance Mask excels in that area. The Mask will provide you bonuses that also benefit your Tribesmen.

How to get the Tactical Guidance in Soulmask : Unlock it at level 50 Holy Ruins.

: Unlock it at level 50 Holy Ruins. Buffs : Gain Tribesmen bonuses.

: Gain Tribesmen bonuses. Nodes: Reconnaissance, Teamwork, Full-out Attack, Positional Defense, Combat Deployment, Emergency Mobilization, and Protection Mode.

