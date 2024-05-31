What mask should I create in Soulmask? All mask effects and buffs

In Soulmask, you’re equipped with an ancient mystical mask after you escape a deadly ritual in the opening cinematic, which eventually unlocks several powerful buffs and effects that will help you thrive in a new survival crafting world.

Recommended Videos

When you pick your mask, not only do you pick its colors, but you choose a mask type that determines its design and most importantly its effects. You have three masks to choose from, but which is the best? Here’s a look at all three masks you can choose when creating a character in Soulmask.

All Soulmask mask choices

For any of these effects to be applied, you need to repair and activate the specific node that provides that effect, using various crystals you find in your Repair panel. Crystals can be found by exploring ruins. Mask-specific effects can be found in the lowest bar of the Repair panel.

All masks come equipped with the Common Overclock effect, which lets you increase mask upgrade speed by 50 percent after you repair it. Each mask comes with six individual, unique nodes, including a special Mimicry ability that provides a passive effect and an active one.

Civilization

The face of civilization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stamina Surge: Increases Max Stamina by five, increases Max Load by 10.

Deep Sleep: Enter deep sleep while sleeping, increasing Morale Recovery Speed by 50 percent.

Critical Barrier: Take 10 percent less damage to the head.

Outer Armor: Take five percent less damage to the body.

Sequence Protection: Increase defense by 10.

Healer Mode (Mimicry): Triggers emergency healing when attacked. When the ability is activated, restores five hit points every second.

The Civilization mask is perfect for survivalists who want to be able to take on any enemy NPC or player and live to tell the tale. If you form a war party, those with a restored Civilization mask will make for a perfect tank.

Conquest

A conqueror’s expression. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Falling Buffer: Fall damage reduced by 10 percent.

Noise Absorption: Noise reduced by 10 percent.

Forbidden Territory: Awareness EXP gained from killing humanoids increased by five percent.

Light Disturbance: Concealment (stealth) increased by 10 percent.

Hidden Assault: Damage dealt from behind increased by 10 percent.

Slayer Mode (Mimicry): Each attack grants 1.5 percent Lifesteal. When active, attacks against a key part of a creature have a 20 percent chance to quickly reduce the target’s Resilience.

Conquest is suited for sneaky types who want to backstab their opponents. The Lifesteal passive from Slayer Mode is the most valuable passive of any of the three Mimicry options.

Rich

It’s nice to be rich. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Data Analysis: Enable real-time perception of distance from the target.

Projectile Adjustment: Arrow precision increased by 10 percent.

Hunting Guide: Awareness EXP gained from killing non-humanoids increased by five percent.

Poison Injection: Poison-smeared arrows deal 30 percent higher damage to creatures.

Deeply Focused: Stamina costs of work or combat reduced by five percent.

Sniping Mode (Mimicry): Damage dealt by bows increased by 15 percent. When active, crit chance is increased by five percent.

Rich is perfect for those keen on using the bow and arrow, and for those who prefer hunting beasts instead of humanoids. The Deeply Focused trait is also the most useful for crafting/base building since it can reduce stamina costs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more