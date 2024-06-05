Soulmask roadmap: All upcoming maps, mounts, masks, and more

If you think that you’ve ventured deep into Soulmask, well, let me tell you: You’ve barely scratched the surface.

CampFire Studio has already revealed Soulmask‘s future roadmap for shipping a variety of content, including maps, new mounts, more masks, skins, and many more quality-of-life changes. The survival game has already sold 200K copies in the first few days after its release in early access, where players have been building their tribes while surviving the unforgiving lands.

Here’s everything you need to know about Soulmask‘s roadmap and what’s in store for tribe leaders.

Soulmask Roadmap revealed: Maps, mounts, masks, skins and more

More locations and more mounts. Image via CampFire Studio

In addition to the existing huge world, CampFire Studio revealed in its roadmap it will enhance the quality of the map by bringing more “environments, civilizations, ruins and creatures,” to make every part of the current map feel even bigger and fresh for everyone. We currently have access to the snow, desert, and rainforest biomes, and future updates should add more variety to the list.

As the number of creatures increases, it goes without saying that the developers are looking to add more animal mounts for players. The existing five mounts will also have color variations, adding a new layer of customization. Moreover, customization options for changing the tribe’s clothing are also coming in future updates.

Apart from addressing various bugs, the developers also addressed the fact in a Q&A that many people feel the map is too big and there is a lack of mobility options. “Although we have locations for mystical portal for regional teleportation, it seems that it’s not enough,” the developers said. “We will develop more ways for fast travel in the future,” while also adding they’ll add more respawn points to help players collect their bags and resume the game quicker after deaths.

Masks are a fundamental part of Soulmask, and new ones with nuanced abilities will make their way into the game. New dungeon-themed gameplay is also coming, with new buildings and options for advanced interaction with the tribe members is also ongoing.

If that wasn’t enough, the developers are also considering bringing mod support to the game, which should allow modders to run amok with the updates.

