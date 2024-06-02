How to get every mount in Soulmask

Surviving in the vast lands of Soulmask is already incredibly difficult, but your animal mounts can make it easier to travel and collect resources.

There are numerous beasts to hunt in Soulmask, but there are five creatures you can mount using a Saddle, and they are much more helpful to you than pure raw meat for consumption. Gather up your tribe and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about animal mounts and how to unlock them in Soulmask.

How to unlock mounts in Soulmask

The technology tree has all the animal mounts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The five animal mounts in Soulmask are an Alpaca, Llama, Panther, Ostrich, and Snow Leopard. Their mounts can be unlocked by reaching varying Awareness Strength levels and progression in your Knowledge and Technology tree, which can be accessed by pressing T on your keyboard.

Here are the Animal Saddle recipes in Soulmask and the other essential requirements for getting all the creature mounts:

Alpaca and Llama: You can unlock this saddle under the Dawn of the New Tribe tab, use the Leather Gear option, and then open Saddlecraft. Here, you can unlock both animal saddle recipes, which are easy to make once you have an awareness strength of 15 or more.

Making an Alpaca Saddle requires 15 leather, 10 leather ropes, and 10 coarse cotton. If you want a Llama saddle, you’d like more materials like 20 leather, 10 leather ropes, 15 coarse cotton, and 10 thin ropes. You can also unlock the Llama extended seat cushion and wicker basket, which help carry livestock and unconscious barbarians to your base.

Tip: You can sneak out a baby Llama from a Barbarian Camp early in Soulmask, which can be nourished into a mount at your base.

Panther: You can unlock the Panther saddle after you have reached Advancement of Bronze and opened Bronze Gear. Under that, you can unlock the saddle at the awareness strength level 25. To craft the saddle you must have 20 leather, 10 leather ropes, 10 fine cotton, and five bronze ingots. Ostrich: The mount can be unlocked at the Glow of Iron Age by selecting the Iron Gear. You should have level 36 awareness strength and materials like 20 premium leather, 15 fine cotton, 10 cotton ropes, and five Iron ingots to craft its saddle. Snow Leopard: The end-game mount, Snow Leopard can be unlocked with an awareness strength level of 51. You can access the saddle under the Steel Age tab and inside Steel Gear. You can craft the animal mount using 20 delicate leather, 15 smooth cloth, 10 cotton ropes, and five steel ingots.

Next, you can look at our guide for hosting a dedicated server in the game.

