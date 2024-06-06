Soulmask price: Is it free to play?

Soulmask is another survival and crafting game, and it gained a lot of traction early, leading to players wondering if it’s free to play or costs a pretty penny.

2024 is turning out to be the year of crafting and surviving harsh conditions. Palworld, Enshrouded, and Lightyear Frontier have all been worthy additions to the genre, but it’s time for Soulmask to shine.

Perhaps a tad more brutal and extreme compared to its contemporaries, Soulmask has an edge, drawing the attention of many. With this said, let’s see if it’s free to play or requires an upfront fee.

Is Soulmask free to play?

Soulmask is not free to play, sadly, and to sample its savagery, you need to pay a fixed cost on Steam—as it’s the only available platform for the survival title.

To play Soulmask—as of June 6. 2024—you need to pay a flat fee of $26.99 on Steam. It’s 10 percent off until June 13, after which it returns to its RRP of $29.99. Whereas if you’re a U.K. user, it’s £22.49 until the same date and goes up to £24.99 after this.

If Soulmask was also available on Xbox, there’s a chance it might have been part of the gargantuan Xbox Game Pass promotion offering titles for free as part of a small subscription fee. But for now, at least, this is not the case, so you need to pay if you want to take advantage of the upcoming roadmap.

