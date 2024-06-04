Bonfire under cover in Soulmask.
All Soulmask console commands, listed

I am the captain now.
While the grindy nature of survival games is appealing for some people, nobody can blame you for wanting to speed things up a bit in Soulmask.

If you’re playing on a dedicated server, you can do exactly that. There aren’t as many console commands for Soulmask as most other cheat-friendly games typically have, but there are enough to give you complete control over the rules of your world.

How to use console commands in Soulmask

Waiting for the grass to grow? There’s a command for that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s important to know you can only use console commands in a private dedicated server. This unfortunately means, at least for the time being, single-player games (and, of course, public servers) will be strictly rule-bound. The other important caveat is you can only use console commands in Soulmask if you or whoever set up the dedicated server included a gm key as a custom parameter.

However, you don’t need to be the person hosting the server to use the console. So long as you have the password, you can use commands. Bring up the console by pressing tilde (~) on your keyboard, and then input the command “gm key [password],” replacing the brackets with whatever gm password has been set up for that server.

You won’t be able to use any commands until you’ve put that password in, so don’t forget it. If you do, you can always double-check in the .ini file for your server.

All Soulmask console commands

Once you’ve opened the console and put in the gm password, you’ll be able to modify your game by using any of the following commands.

Console Command CodeDescription
gm key [password]Open GM Panel
gm AddExp [value]Add experience points
gm Addmjexp [value]Add Mask experience points
gm Addshoulieexp [value]Add Hunting experience points
gm XiDianReset experience points
gm ZiSha 1Kill player
gm FuHuoRevive player
gm shanhaoDelete character
GPSView player location
gm ZhaoMuRecruit NPC
gm Go [position_x][position_y][position_z]Teleport to position
gm ClearAllNpcRemove all NPCs
gm ClearSelectRemove selected NPC
gm ShuaXinZhiBeiRefresh nearby vegetation
gm ShowInfo 1Show player information
gm ShowInfo 0Show target information
gm SetAttr YinShen 1Enable invisibility
gm SetAttr YinShen 0Disable invisibility
gm JSMJRepair all Mask Nodes
gm ShowMapUnlock full map
gm KeJiShuUnlock all Technology Nodes
gm ShowReDuShow Barbarian Invasion Heat information
gm ClearAllReDuClear Barbarian Invasion Heat
gm AddReDu [value]Increase Barbarian Invasion Heat at current location
gm ChongZhiRenWuReset all Tutorial missions
Debuginfo 1View server information panel
Debuginfo 0Close server information panel
