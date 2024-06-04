All Soulmask console commands, listed

While the grindy nature of survival games is appealing for some people, nobody can blame you for wanting to speed things up a bit in Soulmask.
If you’re playing on a dedicated server, you can do exactly that. There aren’t as many console commands for Soulmask as most other cheat-friendly games typically have, but there are enough to give you complete control over the rules of your world.
How to use console commands in Soulmask
It’s important to know you can only use console commands in a private dedicated server. This unfortunately means, at least for the time being, single-player games (and, of course, public servers) will be strictly rule-bound. The other important caveat is you can only use console commands in Soulmask if you or whoever set up the dedicated server included a gm key as a custom parameter.
However, you don’t need to be the person hosting the server to use the console. So long as you have the password, you can use commands. Bring up the console by pressing tilde (~) on your keyboard, and then input the command “gm key [password],” replacing the brackets with whatever gm password has been set up for that server.
You won’t be able to use any commands until you’ve put that password in, so don’t forget it. If you do, you can always double-check in the .ini file for your server.
All Soulmask console commands
Once you’ve opened the console and put in the gm password, you’ll be able to modify your game by using any of the following commands.
|Console Command Code
|Description
|gm key [password]
|Open GM Panel
|gm AddExp [value]
|Add experience points
|gm Addmjexp [value]
|Add Mask experience points
|gm Addshoulieexp [value]
|Add Hunting experience points
|gm XiDian
|Reset experience points
|gm ZiSha 1
|Kill player
|gm FuHuo
|Revive player
|gm shanhao
|Delete character
|GPS
|View player location
|
|gm ZhaoMu
|Recruit NPC
|gm Go [position_x][position_y][position_z]
|Teleport to position
|gm ClearAllNpc
|Remove all NPCs
|gm ClearSelect
|Remove selected NPC
|gm ShuaXinZhiBei
|Refresh nearby vegetation
|gm ShowInfo 1
|Show player information
|gm ShowInfo 0
|Show target information
|gm SetAttr YinShen 1
|Enable invisibility
|gm SetAttr YinShen 0
|Disable invisibility
|gm JSMJ
|Repair all Mask Nodes
|
|gm ShowMap
|Unlock full map
|gm KeJiShu
|Unlock all Technology Nodes
|gm ShowReDu
|Show Barbarian Invasion Heat information
|gm ClearAllReDu
|Clear Barbarian Invasion Heat
|gm AddReDu [value]
|Increase Barbarian Invasion Heat at current location
|gm ChongZhiRenWu
|Reset all Tutorial missions
|Debuginfo 1
|View server information panel
|Debuginfo 0
|Close server information panel