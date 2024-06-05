You can’t live on nuts, berries, and roasted roaches forever in Soulmask. Well, maybe you could, but your tribe members’ mood would suffer terribly and you’ll miss out on all the buffs provided by properly cooked meals.

After crafting your first Cooking Stove, you’ll see many of the recipes for broth, juice, and various soups that require Water Consumption as a material requirement. For any meal that’s not just roasting the main ingredient, you’ll need water. But if you’re like me and it wasn’t clearly obvious how to get the water stove’s crafting menu in Soulmask, here’s the trick.

How to get Water Consumption for cooking in Soulmask

To fulfill the Water Consumption requirement for cooking recipes, you’ll need to store water in a container that fits in the cooking stove’s inventory. If you have a full water bottle in your action bar, the game will not recognize it as in your inventory; you’ll need to move the water bottle into your actual inventory space for the cooking stove to recognize it.

A full water tank will provide water consumption for over a dozen meals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this reason, I keep a separate water bottle in the cooking stove and take it down to the nearby pond to refill when I’m going to do cooking. A water bottle holds 100 Water, which is good for five to 10 meals depending on the one you make. Eventually, you can also craft a Water Tank at the Potting Table with 20 Clay, two Leather Ropes, and two Ceramic Molds. A Water Tank holds 1,000 Water.

Plenty of water right at your disposal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you can spare the materials, you should store a full Water Tank at other crafting stations like the Potting Table and the Tanning Rack as these stations also have recipes that require Water Consumption. You should also build a rainwater collector to place near all your crafting stations for quick fill-ups.

