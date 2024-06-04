How to level up your Awareness Strength in Soulmask

Survival in the harsh lands of Soulmask is tough, but constantly leveling up your Awareness strength and unlocking new technologies could make your life easier.

Recommended Videos

There are multiple ways to gain experience for your character in Soulmask, but investing your time to level up the Awareness Strength gives you the best direct return. It allows you to unlock multiple new skills in your Knowledge and Technology tree to craft items like animal mounts, weapons, and better gear to fight harder bosses and make your tribe thrive in the long run. Here’s everything you need to know about leveling up your Awareness Strength in Soulmask.

How to increase your Awareness Strength in Soulmask

Your Awareness Strength allows you to unlock new things. Image via Campfire Studio

To level up your awareness strength, you need to perform everyday survival tasks like mining, bringing down trees with your axe, fighting bandits, hunting animals, crafting items, and so on. These activities slowly increase your Awareness Strength, which can be seen at the bottom left corner of your screen or by opening the Knowledge and Technology tree by pressing T on your keyboard.

While these aren’t the best ways to level up quickly, the game always rewards you for performing any task, so as long you’re actively working towards making your tribe better, your Awareness strength will rise, giving you more points to unlock new items or skills. You can also explore the big map and find new places to gain experience.

Apart from these, there are also ways to use weapons at Barbarian camps to kill high-level enemies and you can farm clay or copper ore, which are high-tier materials that give a bigger boost to your Awareness Strength. Prioritizing these activities while crafting multiple items passively in your inventory is a good way to level up your Awareness Strength quickly.

Once you’ve raised your Awareness level to a good level, you can get people to join your tribe using your mask. These people can also be automated to work while you’re busy with your adventures, and giving them simple tasks like cutting down a tree could also passively increase your Awareness level.

Next, you can read our guide to maintain your bonfires and keep your base in one piece in Soulmask.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy