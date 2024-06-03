A Soulmask screenshot that shows a player standing near a Clay node in the mud.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Soulmask

How to get Clay in Soulmask

They don't have it at Michael's.
Image of Pierce Bunch
Pierce Bunch
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 07:54 pm

Material gathering is a huge part of Soulmask, and knowing exactly where to find what you’re looking for is going to save you plenty of time. Clay isn’t the most intuitive crafting material to locate, but there are some surefire ways to find it.

Recommended Videos

As soon as you’ve finished the brief tutorial that takes you through crafting your first tools, you’re going to start running into items that require Clay. However, the tutorial isn’t going to help you locate it. Here’s how to find and gather Clay in Soulmask.

Where to find Clay in Soulmask

A screenshot of a player harvesting Clay in Soulmask.
It ain’t much, but it’s honest work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clay is considered an ore in Soulmask, which means you can harvest it with a pick axe from Clay nodes. Of course, the tricky part is actually finding the nodes themselves.

In Soulmask, Clay can always be found near water. Bring up your map by pressing M, and go to the nearest pond or lake. Size doesn’t matter here; if there’s water, there will be clay. Once you’re at any body of water, look around the shoreline for Clay.

Clay nodes are easy to spot and differentiate from other ores by their dark, muddy appearance. I’ve found some Clay nodes that have more of a charcoal color, while others have more of a rusty tan look to them. The one thing they will always have in common is a shiny, wet look.

Just like Hardwood, you’ll only get about three to five pieces of Clay per node when you’re using a simple pick axe. This means you’ll probably need to go to several bodies of water before you’ll be able to create a Well and start harvesting water from the ground. If you craft a higher-level pick axe, you’ll be able to harvest Clay much faster.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Does Soulmask have a demo? Explained
The Soulmask cover art, featuring three characters standing in a row with the Soulmask logo at the bottom.
The Soulmask cover art, featuring three characters standing in a row with the Soulmask logo at the bottom.
The Soulmask cover art, featuring three characters standing in a row with the Soulmask logo at the bottom.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
Does Soulmask have a demo? Explained
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jun 2, 2024
Read Article How to get every mount in Soulmask
Ostrict is one of the mounts in Soulmask.
Ostrict is one of the mounts in Soulmask.
Ostrict is one of the mounts in Soulmask.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
How to get every mount in Soulmask
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Jun 1, 2024
Read Article How to set up a dedicated server for Soulmask
A player in Soulmask chopping down trees in a forest.
A player in Soulmask chopping down trees in a forest.
A player in Soulmask chopping down trees in a forest.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
How to set up a dedicated server for Soulmask
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Soulmask have a demo? Explained
The Soulmask cover art, featuring three characters standing in a row with the Soulmask logo at the bottom.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
Does Soulmask have a demo? Explained
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jun 2, 2024
Read Article How to get every mount in Soulmask
Ostrict is one of the mounts in Soulmask.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
How to get every mount in Soulmask
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Jun 1, 2024
Read Article How to set up a dedicated server for Soulmask
A player in Soulmask chopping down trees in a forest.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
How to set up a dedicated server for Soulmask
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch May 31, 2024
Author
Pierce Bunch
Freelance writer and jack-of-all-games.