How to get Clay in Soulmask

Material gathering is a huge part of Soulmask, and knowing exactly where to find what you’re looking for is going to save you plenty of time. Clay isn’t the most intuitive crafting material to locate, but there are some surefire ways to find it.

As soon as you’ve finished the brief tutorial that takes you through crafting your first tools, you’re going to start running into items that require Clay. However, the tutorial isn’t going to help you locate it. Here’s how to find and gather Clay in Soulmask.

Where to find Clay in Soulmask

Clay is considered an ore in Soulmask, which means you can harvest it with a pick axe from Clay nodes. Of course, the tricky part is actually finding the nodes themselves.

In Soulmask, Clay can always be found near water. Bring up your map by pressing M, and go to the nearest pond or lake. Size doesn’t matter here; if there’s water, there will be clay. Once you’re at any body of water, look around the shoreline for Clay.

Clay nodes are easy to spot and differentiate from other ores by their dark, muddy appearance. I’ve found some Clay nodes that have more of a charcoal color, while others have more of a rusty tan look to them. The one thing they will always have in common is a shiny, wet look.

Just like Hardwood, you’ll only get about three to five pieces of Clay per node when you’re using a simple pick axe. This means you’ll probably need to go to several bodies of water before you’ll be able to create a Well and start harvesting water from the ground. If you craft a higher-level pick axe, you’ll be able to harvest Clay much faster.

