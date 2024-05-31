Survival crafting game players should feel right at home playing Soulmask, but if they want to build a home for themselves and their tribe, they will need to collect plenty of Hardwood.

After a couple of cinematics and a choice between one of three pivotal masks, Soulmask will find themselves in very familiar territory: in the wilderness with nothing but rags and your fists. As you begin to level up your character and unlock new technologies, you’ll need the resources required to build all sorts of structures and more.

What is Hardwood used for in Soulmask?

Hardwood can be used to craft weapons, tools, and facilities in Soulmask. When crafting weapons or tools, you will have to select the type of log you want to use when crafting, and Hardwood will be one of your primary options.

Once you craft a Carpenter’s Table, you will be able to craft planks, handles, strips, and parts all from Hardwood.

How to get Hardwood in Soulmask

Chop ’til it drops. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hardwood is acquired by chopping down trees with an axe in Soulmask. When chopping at a tree, you will receive resin, branches, and bark with each swing, but only knocking the tree down completely will reward you Hardwood.

When you first start out, the tutorials will lead you to create a basic stone axe, which can be used to chop down small to medium-sized trees. Large trees, characterized by their exceptionally wide trunks, will not take any damage from a stone axe. A rarer tier axe will provide higher yields and will have a much longer durability. Axes can also be repaired pretty cheaply at any time, so there’s no need to craft separate.

Set up work behaviors for your tribe members. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you harvest Hardwood, you will increase your Logging proficiency, which will increase tool durability, logging speed, and output, while reducing stamina costs. You will also come across recruitable tribesmen after building a large bonfire, and you can assign a Logging task to them to get more Hardwood in the background.

