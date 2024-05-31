Soulmask player eyeing trees with an axe in hand.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Soulmask

How to get Hardwood in Soulmask

It's hard but rewarding work.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 31, 2024 02:56 pm

Survival crafting game players should feel right at home playing Soulmask, but if they want to build a home for themselves and their tribe, they will need to collect plenty of Hardwood.

Recommended Videos

After a couple of cinematics and a choice between one of three pivotal masks, Soulmask will find themselves in very familiar territory: in the wilderness with nothing but rags and your fists. As you begin to level up your character and unlock new technologies, you’ll need the resources required to build all sorts of structures and more.

What is Hardwood used for in Soulmask?

Hardwood can be used to craft weapons, tools, and facilities in Soulmask. When crafting weapons or tools, you will have to select the type of log you want to use when crafting, and Hardwood will be one of your primary options.

Once you craft a Carpenter’s Table, you will be able to craft planks, handles, strips, and parts all from Hardwood.

How to get Hardwood in Soulmask

Soulmask player logging.
Chop ’til it drops. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hardwood is acquired by chopping down trees with an axe in Soulmask. When chopping at a tree, you will receive resin, branches, and bark with each swing, but only knocking the tree down completely will reward you Hardwood.

When you first start out, the tutorials will lead you to create a basic stone axe, which can be used to chop down small to medium-sized trees. Large trees, characterized by their exceptionally wide trunks, will not take any damage from a stone axe. A rarer tier axe will provide higher yields and will have a much longer durability. Axes can also be repaired pretty cheaply at any time, so there’s no need to craft separate.

Work menu for tribesmen in Soulmask.
Set up work behaviors for your tribe members. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you harvest Hardwood, you will increase your Logging proficiency, which will increase tool durability, logging speed, and output, while reducing stamina costs. You will also come across recruitable tribesmen after building a large bonfire, and you can assign a Logging task to them to get more Hardwood in the background.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to heal in Soulmask
The Soulmask cover art, featuring three characters standing in a row with the Soulmask logo at the bottom.
The Soulmask cover art, featuring three characters standing in a row with the Soulmask logo at the bottom.
The Soulmask cover art, featuring three characters standing in a row with the Soulmask logo at the bottom.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
How to heal in Soulmask
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 31, 2024
Read Article How to get Logs in Soulmask
A character in Soulmask stands in front of an ominous sky
A character in Soulmask stands in front of an ominous sky
A character in Soulmask stands in front of an ominous sky
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
How to get Logs in Soulmask
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 31, 2024
Read Article What mask should I create in Soulmask? All mask effects and buffs
Your mask appearing in Soulmask.
Your mask appearing in Soulmask.
Your mask appearing in Soulmask.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
What mask should I create in Soulmask? All mask effects and buffs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to heal in Soulmask
The Soulmask cover art, featuring three characters standing in a row with the Soulmask logo at the bottom.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
How to heal in Soulmask
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 31, 2024
Read Article How to get Logs in Soulmask
A character in Soulmask stands in front of an ominous sky
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
How to get Logs in Soulmask
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 31, 2024
Read Article What mask should I create in Soulmask? All mask effects and buffs
Your mask appearing in Soulmask.
Category: Soulmask
Soulmask
What mask should I create in Soulmask? All mask effects and buffs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 31, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.