How to get Logs in Soulmask

Make sure you're not barking up the wrong tree.
Published: May 31, 2024 01:22 pm

Like any good survival-crafting game, Soulmask tasks you with finding materials in the wild and using them to build tools and weapons to survive. Occasionally, you may need items like Logs to craft various recipes.

After you’ve chosen your mask, you’ll wash up on the beach and be asked to craft weapons and tools, like the Wooden Spear, to progress through the tutorial. You’ll need Logs, along with a handful of other materials, if you want to craft these weapons.

If you’re like me, you probably sped through the tutorial without paying too much attention to the details. That’s why I struggled to find Logs for a bit, and it wasn’t until I conducted more searching that I found the error of my ways: I was barking up the wrong trees—quite literally. Obtaining Logs isn’t as simple as chopping down a tree; you’ll need to know which specific ones to look for.

Here’s how to get Logs in Soulmask.

Where to find Logs in Soulmask

Before you go looking for a certain type of tree, make sure you have an axe. The first axe you’ll be able to craft is a Stone Axe, which requires three Stone and one Branch to make in the Items menu.

After equipping your Stone Axe from the game’s toolbar, head to a densely forested area—there should be some near where you washed up on shore. You should come across multiple different types of tree. To get Logs in Soulmask, look for a tree that has spike-like features on it as shown in the image below, and get to swinging that axe. Eventually, after you’ve whacked the tree enough with your axe, it will come crashing to the ground, and you’ll be awarded Logs.

The main character in Soulmask, a woman with ratted clothes, stands in front of two coconut trees.
Look for the trees with the spiky barks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are other types of trees, like the ones with peeling grey bark, that will also produce Logs. Some trees, however, like the ringed ones you’ll find around the beaches, will only drop Hardwood.

Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples