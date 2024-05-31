Soulmask isn’t just a crafting game—it’s a survival one. After you’ve washed up on the island, you’ll quickly come across wild animals and guardians of ancient ruins that will want to harm you, so you’ll need to know how to heal if you’re to make it far.

Here’s how to heal in Soulmask.

Healing items in Soulmask, explained

There are a handful of items that can heal you in Soulmask, including the following items:

Bandages , gathered off of bodies from enemy humans or crafted from the Items menu

, gathered off of bodies from enemy humans or crafted from the Items menu Food you can find in the wild, like Nuts

you can like Food you can cook at campfires, like Cooked Fish and Roasted Corn

Early into your adventure, the easiest-to-find healing items will be items like Nuts that you can find in the wild. These are perhaps the best ones to look for if you need a quick heal while you’re still getting your bearings about you. They can be harvested from the same trees that drop Hardwood: the ringed trees you’ll find scattered around the beaches. Just cut a few down with a Stone Axe and you should receive a few Nuts.

It’s only a small amount of health, but it’s helpful early on to collect plenty of nuts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you craft the Stone Butcher’s Knife, however, you can also start harvesting meat from animals you kill. While eating the Fresh Meat raw will heal you for a small amount of health, you can combine it with other ingredients at a Campfire for even more benefits.

