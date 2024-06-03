How to keep the bonfire lit and maintain your base in Soulmask

If you’re going to put all that work into building a base in Soulmask, you better take the necessary steps to ensure that work doesn’t get undone when you log off.

Once you enter the open world of Soulmask, you can construct a home around a bonfire. The bonfire doesn’t just attract tribesmen that will come work for you; a lit bonfire is crucial to preventing your base from decaying in an online world. If you don’t load up a bonfire with fuel before you log off for a few days, you will log back in to find no home and no tribe waiting for you.

Thankfully, you can make sure your bonfire stays lit and your home stays intact with these methods.

How to maintain a bonfire in Soulmask

Bonfires stay lit with fuel, and there are six different types of materials that serve as fuel: Thatch, Branches, Bark, Logs, Hardwood, and Premium Hardwood. These materials differ severely in both how abundant they are in the world around you and how long they keep a bonfire going.

Toasty. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Each material provides a certain amount of fuel:

Thatch: 28 seconds

Branch: 1:54

Bark: 1:54

Log: 4:46

Hardwood: 7:09

Premium Hardwood: 7:09

Bark, while it doesn’t provide the most fuel time, is one of the better options for fuel because unlike the other items, it isn’t used in many other recipes. Both types of Hardwood provide the most fuel time, but Hardwood is also a very important crafting material. Do not use Thatch in a bonfire; it provides almost nothing to the fuel time and it’s way more useful in other crafting recipes.

This should last a few hours. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Of course, you can spend your own time collecting all these resources by logging yourself, but if your bonfire is lit and you have tribesmen at the ready, you can task bonfire upkeep to them. To get your tribesmen to maintain the bonfire for you, open their Work tab, and assign them these two tasks:

Wild Collection (Work Goal: Logging), at the Bonfire location. Camp Upkeep: Bonfire.

With these two tasks active, your tribesmen will actively chop down trees in the area and add fuel to the fire. The only downside is that you cannot designate which material specifically they should save or put in the bonfire. You also need to supply them tools in order for them to continue working, either by placing logging axes in their inventory or placing them in nearby storage containers.

