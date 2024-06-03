In a game with a map as large as Soulmask’s, mastering the use of Personal and Mysterious Portals to fast travel is a must.

Soulmask is an open-world survival game, but a heads-up from CampFire Studio about the sheer scale would have been nice. You can spend hours traversing from one corner of the map to the other, even if you have a mount. Given how easy it is to lose your hardwood, logs, clay, and other belongings on the way, it’s better to play it safe and learn to fast travel. That said, you can’t just climb a tower and activate a fast travel point in Soulmask. Instead, you must either activate or craft your own Portals. In this guide, I’ll go over everything you must know about fast travel in Soulmask.

How to fast travel in Soulmask

Green Crystals in exchange for fast travel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can fast travel in Soulmask using either Personal Portals or Mysterious Portals.

Generally speaking, Personal Portals offer flexibility for short distances but come with inventory and mount limitations. On the other hand, Mysterious Portals are fantastic for long-distance travel without the hassle of inventory restrictions but require you to find and activate specific locations.

Below, you can find a breakdown of what each Portal option offers and how to unlock them in Soulmask:

Personal Portals in Soulmask

Personal Portals are player-placed teleporters that allow you to travel instantly between two points of your choosing in Soulmask. Unlike Mysterious Portals, you can set these up wherever you want, which makes them incredibly flexible for short to medium distances.

Pros:

You can place Personal Portals wherever you want, making them perfect for creating shortcuts between frequently visited locations.

Once set up, using them is as simple as pressing a button.

Cons:

You can’t have any items in your inventory when teleporting. Items in your hot bar or equipped gear are fine, but everything else must be empty.

You can’t teleport with deployed mounts. They need to be stored before you can use the Portal.

Portal parts are heavy, so make sure you have a mount to carry them out of the dungeon.

How to unlock Personal Portals

You can get Personal Portals in Soulmask by collecting parts from specific dungeons like the Ancient Ruins and Holy Ruins.

Each Portal requires three parts to assemble, often guarded by tough enemies or hidden behind puzzles within the dungeon.

Make sure you’re prepared to fight or solve your way to each part. Most dungeons are designed to be run in bronze gear. That said, you should be fine if you tackle them with one or two other players.

Consider running it multiple times to collect iron chunks and upgrade to iron weapons at awareness level 35. The final boss can be quite challenging without them. don’t forget to bring high-level buff foods such as fried tacos, smoked ham, meat, and fried pumpkin rings.

When you have three or six parts, take them back to your campfire and assemble a Personal Portal.

Mysterious Portals in Soulmask

Long distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mysterious Portals are pre-set teleportation points scattered across various biomes of Soulmask. These Portals are usually found in key locations, such as near major bosses or landmarks, and are great for long-distance travel. There are a total of six Mysterious Portals spread all over the map.

Pros:

You can carry items and ride mounts through Mysterious Portals, making them ideal for transporting goods and companions.

They’re perfect for traversing the massive map, especially to and from remote or hard-to-reach areas.

Cons:

Unlike Personal Portals, you can’t choose where to place Mysterious Portals. You have to work with the locations provided.

You need to collect and use green crystals to activate each Portal, which can be a bit of a grind.

How to unlock Mysterious Portals

You need three green crystals to activate a Mysterious Portal in the world of Soulmask.

These crystals are typically found throughout the game world, but if you’re looking to farm them quickly, just look for them inside chests in the Ancient Ruins, Barbarian Fortress, Ancient Ruins Dungeon, Large Ancient Ruins, and Holy Ruins. Alternatively, they always drop from Temple Guardians.

Once you have the crystals, activate the Portal, and it becomes part of your fast travel network. You must activate both the departure and destination Portals to travel between them.

