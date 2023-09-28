Mortal Kombat 1 review: Fresh flames burn out too soon

NetherRealm Studios always finds a way to keep kasual and hardcore fans returning with each new installment of Mortal Kombat, and the approach to Mortal Kombat 1 has been no different. MK1 marks another win in the studio’s almost 30 years of near-flawless victories.

When it comes to the FGC’s big three, MK has always been last on my list, but jumping into each new entry and seeing how NRS changes its storytelling and gameplay presentation has always been a fun pitstop. MK1 delivers what I would call a refreshing take on many of the series’ klassic formulas that blend well with new kontent, making it sing for veteran players or newcomers.

Whether you come for the stunning visuals, challenging battles, brutal Fatalities, or timeline-reshaping story, MK1 has plenty to offer.

Kameos aren’t only good on the big screen

Kameo Fighters let you mix and match strategies using non-playable characters. Image via NetherRealm Studios

MK1’s new spin on the klassic formula spices up combat through with Kameo Fighters, character assists you can call in during your match, enough to keep me coming back for at least a few extra sessions.

Each Kameo has three unique assists that vary between giving you new movement options, combo extenders, grabs, projectiles, and more. You can even call in a Kameo to bail you out of a sticky situation or use their own Fatality if you want to try something new.

This opens the door to plenty of mixing and matching as you try to find a character you like playing as and then experiment with different Kameos to see which complements their moveset or your playstyle best. For example, this lets me pair Johnny Cage with Cyrax to give the A-List rushdown fighter an actual projectile, allowing me to apply pressure new ways.

It’s a great way to bring different iterations of characters on the roster or fighters that didn’t make the cut for MK1 into the game via a unique twist. Klassics like Sonya and Jax still get some screentime, while Motaro and Shujinko make a return without taking up a full slot.

That decision worked wonders for MK1’s Kampaign too, as it allows certain characters to slot into the story or appear in various scenes without bogging down the pacing with extra fights or dialogue.

Other modes are good, but are left to history

Invasions is fun but can get repetitive quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you clear the Kampaign, you will probably look one of two ways for more kontent. Either you take your skills online to test your might against other players or want to explore the rest of MK1’s single-player offerings.

If you plan to play online, the netcode is great, and I experienced very few interruptions across several sessions through regular matchmaking and private lobbies. Unfortunately, the lack of cross-play at launch limited who I could play with, but everything ran smoothly on PS5, and NetherRealm has already said that feature is on the way.

Compared to SF6’s Battle Hub and extensive online options, however, MK1 does fall well short and will likely leave fans disappointed at a lack of variety beyond playing with friends or the few matchmaking modes.

Invasions is MK1’s big swing at additional solo kontent, and I enjoyed how the developer crafted a fun board game approach to play into the franchise’s strengths. It was fun for a few hours, but the challenges quickly started to feel repetitive, and I know I won’t be sticking to the game long enough to make the grind for new gear worth it.

I am much more likely to jump in and run through Towers, MK’s klassic arcade mode, to see the unique character endings than to try and navigate the slow-paced Invasions maps again—which is a bummer since I like the game a lot and want more.

The idea of Invasions paired with MK1’s Mastery system, a leveling mechanic tied to each individual character, was a great call. Using any character you want and grinding their Mastery to unlock new cosmetic options, Fatalities, and more should at least entice a few players to keep coming back, even if they don’t go online.

Bring your controller to a big-budget showdown

You get to pick you fighter for a “unique” ending in MK1’s Kampaign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mortal Kombat’s reputation for having the best story mode presentation in fighting games is well deserved. MK1 takes the ending of MK11 and not only spins it into an interesting reset for that timeline but opens the door to some very well-done moments a simple MK9-style reboot couldn’t allow for—even if the use of storytelling tropes is borderline egregious.

Because Liu Kang has shaped a new timeline, NRS has a mostly fresh slate to work with when it comes to characters. This has led to familiar fighters getting complete overhauls in a way that keeps their iconic identities and meshes them with original ideas in a way that complements the lack of newcomers.

Because of these changes, characters you might not expect are given new or expanded roles, while others will not shock you beyond a few twists—looking at you Shang Tsung and Sub-Zero. I really enjoyed the dynamic of this timeline’s Earthrealm Champions from start to finish, but that is really the only group that meshed.

The plot is, as expected, fun and fast-paced with little time to focus on small details, meaning you won’t get a lot of information about what is happening before you are bounced to another character or location to get the next plot device rolling. It isn’t that bad, but if you aren’t ready to roll with the punches like a big-budget action movie, it can be distracting.

There is a small element of replayability for MK1’s finale too, as you get to pick your fighter to face off against this game’s big bad and save the world. It even has you facing off against cool kustom fighters that mesh multiple members of the roster and their abilities together.

Overall, the biggest compliment I can give MK1’s story is that I didn’t skip a single cutscene and was smiling when the Earthrealm boys gathered for one last team dinner ahead of the credits.

The Konclusion

Johnny Cage celebrating a hard-fought, dimensional victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I loved my time spent with Mortal Kombat 1 and commend the way NetherRealm Studios continues to craft incredible narratives that feel perfect for the franchise and its corny, homegrown roots. I will be referencing moments of the kampaign with friends for months to come and will likely play it again at least a few times in the future.

The kombat enhancements from MK11 to MK1 are also stellar, with additions like the Kameo Fighters giving matches a unique feel for the series. It is the most fun I have had with an NRS title since the original Injustice in 2013.

Unfortunately, the lack of appealing single-player content beyond the story and barren online matchmaking variety will limit the time casual players spend with the game once their friends stop playing or if Invasions doesn’t grab their interest.

8 Mortal Kombat 1 Pros Fun action-movie story that plays up the ham for older fans

Kombat feels fresh and refined

Visuals are incredible at every level Cons Lacking online modes and options

Single-player dries up after the Kampaign A copy of this game was provided by Warner Bros. for review. Revied on PS5.

