How to get your Xbox Year in Review for 2024

It’s that time of year once again as the holidays approach, but more importantly, all of the entertainment services give you your yearly recap.

Xbox is one of the first to do so in 2024, offering the Xbox Year in Review for gamers on Microsoft’s platforms to look into the statistics of how they gamed in the year prior. And it’s not just how you gamed, but what you gamed on, what you gamed with, and what type of games you were playing.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Xbox Year in Review for 2024.

How to find my Xbox Year in Review 2024

Break it down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting your Xbox recap for 2024 is a simple task, so long as you remember your login information. Once you have that, you’re ready to find out pertinent information about your gaming habits this year.

First, head to the Xbox Year in Review website.

Log in to the website with your Microsoft account. This is the same account you use to log in on Xbox Live.

Once completed, your Xbox Year in Review page will be there to browse.

The page includes a bunch of detailed information about everything Microsoft recorded while you were playing with your Xbox this year, including:

Total time played

Games played

Preferred platform This includes console, PC, mobile or cloud gaming

Number of achievements earned

Gamescore earned

Your busiest month of gaming for 2024

Game genres played

For many, the list will come as no surprise. But it’s interesting (or scary) to see exactly how many hours you spent gaming in 2024. And this is just for Xbox—imagine what it’s like if you’re a multiplatform gamer and enjoy playing on Steam, PlayStation, Nintendo, and let’s not even mention mobile games on your phone.

This gamer likes variety. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But in the end, it’s all about spending time doing what you enjoy, and if you enjoy Xbox gaming, then you can tout these numbers to all of your friends. Or hide them from your significant other, whichever you prefer.

