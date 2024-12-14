Forgot password
A white Nintendo Switch OLED console.
Image via Nintendo
Nintendo

Random redditor claims to have their 'muggy hands' on Switch 2, but fans will believe it when they see it

What can we believe?
Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
|

Published: Dec 14, 2024 05:29 pm

Nintendo might still be tight-lipped about the Switch’s successor, but one fan on Reddit claims they got ahold of the final product with tons of details to share. Others, however, aren’t buying into it just yet.

On Dec. 14, a post on X (formerly Twitter) began circulating with alleged new details on the Nintendo Switch’s successor from a random redditor. The fan not only claimed to have the final product in their possession but also said they’d “post proof” on Christmas. Is this the gift we’ve been waiting for this holiday season? Maybe not.

Nintendo is no longer working with Twitter
Who else is playing on their Switch while waiting for new details on its successor? Image via Nintendo

Naturally, a lot of other fans are skeptical of how real these claims are. Some believe the redditor must be trolling because they can’t imagine Nintendo going with the name “Switch 2.” Others are confused as to why they have to wait until Christmas for any evidence to be posted. So, at least for now, there’s no need to panic over the alleged leaks.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t be keeping an eye out for new details to drop before the end of this year. After all, a new console means a whole new wave of games to enjoy. The question is: will Nintendo drop the news itself before real leaks surface?

