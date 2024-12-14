Random redditor claims to have their ‘muggy hands’ on Switch 2, but fans will believe it when they see it

Nintendo might still be tight-lipped about the Switch’s successor, but one fan on Reddit claims they got ahold of the final product with tons of details to share. Others, however, aren’t buying into it just yet.

Recommended Videos

On Dec. 14, a post on X (formerly Twitter) began circulating with alleged new details on the Nintendo Switch’s successor from a random redditor. The fan not only claimed to have the final product in their possession but also said they’d “post proof” on Christmas. Is this the gift we’ve been waiting for this holiday season? Maybe not.

Who else is playing on their Switch while waiting for new details on its successor? Image via Nintendo

Naturally, a lot of other fans are skeptical of how real these claims are. Some believe the redditor must be trolling because they can’t imagine Nintendo going with the name “Switch 2.” Others are confused as to why they have to wait until Christmas for any evidence to be posted. So, at least for now, there’s no need to panic over the alleged leaks.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t be keeping an eye out for new details to drop before the end of this year. After all, a new console means a whole new wave of games to enjoy. The question is: will Nintendo drop the news itself before real leaks surface?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy