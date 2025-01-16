All confirmed and rumored games coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Revealed on Jan. 16 via Nintendo’s YouTube and other social media channels, the Nintendo Switch 2 console promises to build on the massive success of the original Switch. As excitement skyrockets, gamers are clamoring to know what games they can expect from this next-gen system.

Recommended Videos

Confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games

From Mario Kart 8. Image via Nintendo

The confirmed titles for the Nintendo Switch 2 are already shaping up to offer a mix of familiar favorites and exciting new adventures. Here’s what we know:

Game Details Bestiario A turn-based RPG inspired by PS1 classics. Its Kickstarter page confirms it’s coming to current-gen consoles, the original Switch, and its “successor.” Mario Kart 9 Featured in the first Switch 2 trailer, showcasing a new track called Mario Bros. Circuit, set in a desert. The track shown suggests up to 24 racers per race. The game has no official name yet. Mario + Rabbids Collection Ubisoft’s CEO mentioned plans for a collection of Kingdom Battle and Sparks of Hope, optimized for the Switch 2. My Time at Evershine The third entry in the My Time series confirmed it would be released on “next-gen Nintendo” consoles on its Kickstarter page. Yooka-Replaylee A remaster of the beloved Yooka-Laylee, confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and teased by developer Playtonic for a Switch 2 release by just displaying “Nintendo” on their trailer.

Rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games

Imagine playing THIS on the Switch! Image via Ubisoft

While rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, many of these come from trusted sources like industry insider NatetheHate. If even half of these titles come true, the Switch 2’s library will be extraordinary.

Game Details 3D Mario Game NatetheHate hinted at a brand-new 3D Mario adventure, though details remain sparse. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Speculated to launch in the Switch 2’s release window, bringing Ubisoft’s stealth-action series to the console. Assassin’s Creed Shadows A potential later release, currently confirmed for other major platforms. Final Fantasy VII Remake A NatetheHate rumor for a 2025 release, giving Nintendo fans a chance to experience this iconic reimagining. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth NatetheHate expects this release in 2026, continuing the FFVII saga for Switch 2 players. Halo: The Master Chief Collection NatetheHate and Windows Central’s Jez Corden suggested Microsoft plans to bring its iconic franchise to the Switch 2. Metal Gear Solid Delta Konami is apparently preparing a Switch 2 port of this highly anticipated remake. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Another potential port from Xbox, showcasing the Switch 2’s hardware capabilities. Ori series NatetheHate thinks Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps will arrive on the Switch 2 with 4K support. Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Information about this game has been suspiciously silent since the 2023 Nintendo Direct. Could it be coming to the Switch 2? Pokémon Legends: Z-A While confirmed for the original Switch, speculation suggests a Switch 2 version could also be on the way. Rainbow Six Siege Ubisoft is reportedly bringing over late ports, with Rainbow Six Siege being a strong contender. Sea of Thieves NatetheHate suggested that Microsoft will release Sea of Thieves for the Switch 2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder Used in the Switch 2 reveal to demonstrate compatibility with existing Switch cartridges, sparking hopes for an upgraded version.

Of course, we have our own speculations about what games will come to the Switch 2, but Nintendo is staying all hush, hush for now. We do have a potential release schedule for the console, thanks to the reliable NatetheHate, but whether Nintendo sticks to it remains to be seen.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy