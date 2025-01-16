Forgot password
The Switch 2 displaying what could be Mario Kart 9.
Screenshot via Nintendo
Nintendo

All confirmed and rumored games coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Mario was a given, so what other games can we expect?
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 12:05 pm

Revealed on Jan. 16 via Nintendo’s YouTube and other social media channels, the Nintendo Switch 2 console promises to build on the massive success of the original Switch. As excitement skyrockets, gamers are clamoring to know what games they can expect from this next-gen system.

Table of contents

Confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games

Mario racing Luigi in Mario Kart 8
From Mario Kart 8. Image via Nintendo

The confirmed titles for the Nintendo Switch 2 are already shaping up to offer a mix of familiar favorites and exciting new adventures. Here’s what we know:

GameDetails
BestiarioA turn-based RPG inspired by PS1 classics. Its Kickstarter page confirms it’s coming to current-gen consoles, the original Switch, and its “successor.”
Mario Kart 9Featured in the first Switch 2 trailer, showcasing a new track called Mario Bros. Circuit, set in a desert. The track shown suggests up to 24 racers per race. The game has no official name yet.
Mario + Rabbids CollectionUbisoft’s CEO mentioned plans for a collection of Kingdom Battle and Sparks of Hope, optimized for the Switch 2.
My Time at EvershineThe third entry in the My Time series confirmed it would be released on “next-gen Nintendo” consoles on its Kickstarter page.
Yooka-ReplayleeA remaster of the beloved Yooka-Laylee, confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and teased by developer Playtonic for a Switch 2 release by just displaying “Nintendo” on their trailer.

Rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games

Naoe staring over a cliff in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Imagine playing THIS on the Switch! Image via Ubisoft

While rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, many of these come from trusted sources like industry insider NatetheHate. If even half of these titles come true, the Switch 2’s library will be extraordinary.

GameDetails
3D Mario GameNatetheHate hinted at a brand-new 3D Mario adventure, though details remain sparse.
Assassin’s Creed MirageSpeculated to launch in the Switch 2’s release window, bringing Ubisoft’s stealth-action series to the console.
Assassin’s Creed ShadowsA potential later release, currently confirmed for other major platforms.
Final Fantasy VII RemakeA NatetheHate rumor for a 2025 release, giving Nintendo fans a chance to experience this iconic reimagining.
Final Fantasy VII RebirthNatetheHate expects this release in 2026, continuing the FFVII saga for Switch 2 players.
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionNatetheHate and Windows Central’s Jez Corden suggested Microsoft plans to bring its iconic franchise to the Switch 2.
Metal Gear Solid DeltaKonami is apparently preparing a Switch 2 port of this highly anticipated remake.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024Another potential port from Xbox, showcasing the Switch 2’s hardware capabilities.
Ori seriesNatetheHate thinks Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps will arrive on the Switch 2 with 4K support.
Professor Layton and the New World of SteamInformation about this game has been suspiciously silent since the 2023 Nintendo Direct. Could it be coming to the Switch 2?
Pokémon Legends: Z-AWhile confirmed for the original Switch, speculation suggests a Switch 2 version could also be on the way.
Rainbow Six SiegeUbisoft is reportedly bringing over late ports, with Rainbow Six Siege being a strong contender.
Sea of ThievesNatetheHate suggested that Microsoft will release Sea of Thieves for the Switch 2.
Super Mario Bros. WonderUsed in the Switch 2 reveal to demonstrate compatibility with existing Switch cartridges, sparking hopes for an upgraded version.

Of course, we have our own speculations about what games will come to the Switch 2, but Nintendo is staying all hush, hush for now. We do have a potential release schedule for the console, thanks to the reliable NatetheHate, but whether Nintendo sticks to it remains to be seen.

