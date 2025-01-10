Should you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED in 2025?

With an official Switch successor announcement just months away, potential Nintendo customers are budgeting their money and strategizing when to pick up a console—or wondering if 2025 is the time to buy an OLED.

There are still gamers out there who never bought a Switch and may want to hold out for a Switch 2 due to its rumored backwards compatibility. And then there’s those who just want a replacement or small upgrade now, in which case an OLED seems in order.

So, with an impending Switch 2 on the horizon, is a Switch OLED still a smart purchase? Well, it really depends what you’re after. If you don’t mind missing out on the next generation of game titles and the graphical upgrade brought about by a Switch 2, an OLED is a fine choice, especially if you’re already contemplating a regular Switch.

Why you should consider a Switch OLED in 2025

If you’re considering whether to buy a regular Switch versus an OLED, the $50 difference really gives the enhanced OLED an edge. Switch OLED retails for $349 while the Switch still goes for $299. Although the Switch never had a price cut during its lifecycle, it is possible it gets cut when the Switch 2 releases—though it’s unlikely based on Nintendo’s track record.

It will give you a small boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The OLED display features a quicker refresh rate to the Switch’s LED display, plus the deeper contrasts between colors and shades make our favorite Nintendo games really pop. While the image display is noticeably more vibrant with a quicker refresh rate, it’s still running at 720p in handheld mode and 1080P while docked like the regular Switch.

The added storage is a substantive addition for the OLED. With the OLED Switch, you’re getting exactly twice as much internal storage (64GB) as the regular version (32GB). There’s some additional benefits such as a display screen larger by .8 inches, but other than those key points, both consoles perform the same.

Why you shouldn’t buy a Switch OLED in 2025

If you’re budget-minded and haven’t experienced any of the Switch’s library yet, the Switch 2’s backwards compatibility may make buying an OLED redundant. With the entire Switch library at your fingertips, as well as an entire new generation of games that won’t be available on the older console, the Switch 2 will be a smart purchase indeed.

By the way, here’s what the leaked Switch 2 handheld device may look like, courtesy of dbrand:

Additionally, the Switch’s underpowered performance at just 720k resolution warrant a substantive upgrade, and not the OLED which just boasts improved contrasts and storage. The leaked specs regarding Switch 2 point to performance and power somewhere between the PS4 and Xbox Series S. Pure 4K will still be slightly out of reach, with DLSS tech potentially upscaling near the 4K target.

There’s also an even cheaper option. Image via Nintendo

If you’re particularly budget-minded, a Switch Lite may be a smart choice as well. While the Lite likely won’t play the latest Switch 2 titles, it’ll still contain the vast Switch library, albeit at a lower $199 price point. While the Lite doesn’t dock to a television screen like the Switch and OLED, its 5.5 LCD screen provides a great handheld experience nontheless.

