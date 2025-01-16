How much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is slated for a 2025 release, so its arrival is imminent. If you’re eager to add this gaming console to your collection, you might wonder how much it will cost.

Since there is no official release date yet, knowing how much this gaming system will cost can help you start saving and ensure you’re ready to buy it as soon as it goes live. Here’s everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2’s price.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

The official price of the Nintendo Switch 2 has yet to be revealed, but it will likely be announced during the Nintendo Direct on April 2. Although an official price hasn’t been shared, plenty of leaks suggest a possible price range.

Some leaks from a retailer who works at a store called Micromania said pre-orders would be starting soon and place the Nintendo Switch 2 price at €399 which translates to roughly $409. This might be upscaled slightly, so the actual price could be closer to $400.

The same leaker said there are 25 games ready to be launched ranging in price from around €69 to €79, which is about $70 to $80. This may also be a slightly upscaled price, meaning games may range from around $60 to $70 instead. Based on the announcement trailer, one of these games seems to be a new Mario Kart.

Several other leaks over the past year also placed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 at around $400. Although many past leaks have been taken down, this seems to be the most common and average price that has been circulating. This means it’s decently likely the Nintendo Switch 2 costs exactly this much or fairly close to it unless changes are made at the last minute to modify this.

Considering the basic Nintendo Switch costs $299, the Nintendo Switch Lite costs $199, and the Nintendo Switch OLED costs $399, a price point of around $400 for the Nintendo Switch 2 seems pretty on point with the current scale. This is also the price many fans predicted it might cost and the price most are willing to pay.

Can you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2?

As of the time of writing, you cannot yet pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. The soonest pre-orders are expected to begin on April 2 since this is when the Nintendo Direct event providing more information about it will occur.

Although pre-orders aren’t confirmed to start following the Nintendo Direct, the original Nintendo Switch did start pre-orders immediately following the end of the event, which means there’s a chance this one could, too. There’s also a chance the Nintendo Switch 2 won’t follow the same pattern, though, so as we learn more about the pre-order process, we’ll add additional information here.

So far, all we know for sure about the Nintendo Switch 2 is what it looks like and that a new Mario Kart game will be available on it. The Nintendo Direct, airing on April 2, will likely provide a lot more insight into the specific details of this console, including, hopefully, exactly how much it will cost.

We’ll update all relevant details here if more price leaks are shared. And when the actual price is known, it will be added here. While you wait for more news, you might enjoy learning what we expect the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup might be.

