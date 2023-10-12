Super Mario Bros. Wonder gives you the option to choose between 12 playable characters. The usual main cast will have to face the lands of the Flower Kingdom to save it from Bowser but in many different forms.

There isn’t any stat difference between the characters, except for the Yoshis and Nabbit. They will give you a more relaxed experience with less drama since they don’t take damage, but they won’t transform with any powers either.

All characters will be able to transform using the Elephant, Bubble, Drill, and Fire power-ups. You can pick your favorite and see how they look transformed to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

All playable characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mario

A Mario game needs Mario and in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, our favorite Italian plumber grows a trunk and weighs two tons, the average weight of an African Forest Elephant, which is critically endangered according to the WWF.

The other power-ups don’t change his appearance as drastically then the elephant one, they only change his clothes colors and add a different type of hat.

Luigi

Mario can’t be without Luigi in such a classic platformer. Luigi is also one of the playable characters you can choose to play through the courses or to play with friends in co-op mode.

Although there is no difference between the characters, Nintendo showed us in the overview trailer that he will have to face his memories in his haunted mansion if you pick him.

Peach

Princess Peach is one of Prince Florian’s guests and one of the characters you can pick to control in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. She has been part of the main playable cast since Super Mario 3D World, appearing in almost every spin-off game such as Mario Party, Mario Kart, and Super Mario Strikers.

She even got her own game with Princess Toadstool’s Castle Run and Super Princess Peach.

Daisy

Princess Daisy is one of the available characters to play through Super Mario Bros. Wonder‘s courses. This is the second main series game she is one of the playable characters, and just like Peach, she started her story as a princess in need of saving and moved on to appear in the spin-off games.

Daisy looks a little more tanned than normal in the overview trailer but maybe it’s because she is fighting in a desert course.

Blue and Yellow of Toads

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you can choose between the Yellow or Blue Toad as your character. Nintendo left the usual red Toad out of the game this time. As we mentioned before, there isn’t any difference between the two except for their color.

Toadette

You can also play as Toadette in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. She appears a lot in the Mario games, but not as often as a playable character. She is a beloved character in spin-off games and even has her own game Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

Her first appearance was in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, but in the main series, you can only play as her in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2.

Green, Red, and Yellow Yoshis

The beloved Yoshi is one of the playable characters, alongside the Red and Yellow Yoshi as other options. They have unique abilities compared to the previous characters presented here as they don’t take any damage.

Yoshis can also flutter jump, eat objects, and spit them at enemies, similar to other games where they were playable characters. Yoshis aren’t able to transform using power-ups, unfortunately, so we won’t be able to see an elephant-yoshi hybrid.

Nabbit

Nabbit went from enemy in New Super Mario Bros. U to an ally in New Super Luigi U, later appearing in spin-off games. It also won’t take any damage or transform if you pick this character. Unlike Yoshis, Nabbit doesn’t have unique abilities.

