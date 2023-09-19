All Super Mario Wonder pre-order bonuses

Hot on the heels of the record-breaking live-action film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo will be capitalizing on the success of the Super Mario franchise with yet another installment in the ongoing series—currently tallying 21 main titles and counting. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which was announced during August’s Nintendo Direct ceremony, marks the first traditional side-scrolling Super Mario game since New Super Mario Bros. U in 2012.

As one of eight playable characters—Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, Toadette, Nabbit, and Yoshi—Super Mario Bros. Wonder players will find themselves in the Flower Kingdom, completing levels with assistance from its flower-like citizens. The game will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20, 2023, but plenty of pre-order options are already available to the general public.

Let’s take a look at what’s included in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order packages from different retailers.

Amazon

You can pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Amazon. The Amazon pre-order does not offer any exclusive bonuses at this time.

Best Buy

You can pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder at Best Buy. Like Amazon, the Best Buy pre-order also does not offer any exclusive bonuses at this time.

GameStop

GameStop is throwing in exclusive stickers as a pre-order bonus. Image via Nintendo/GameStop

If you pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder at GameStop, you’ll receive an exclusive sticker set featuring the game’s playable characters, items, and power-ups.

Walmart

You can pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder at Walmart, but the limited-time trading card set has now sold out.

Target

You can get an exclusive item if you pre-order from Target. Image via Nintendo/Target

Rather than pre-ordering online, if you head to Target stores on launch day, you’ll receive an exclusive shadowbox collectible while stock lasts. Alternatively, you can pre-order online using the link provided.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model in Mario Red

A Mario Red Switch? Yes, please. Image via Nintendo

To commemorate the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo also announced a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED Model to represent its longtime mascot.

The Mario Red Edition will arrive in stores on Oct. 6, but it’s currently available to pre-order for $449.99. The system, the Joy-Con controllers, and the dock all sport the color of Mario, while the Nintendo Switch dock features a small silhouette of the Italian plumber.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20.

