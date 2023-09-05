Nintendo won’t reveal new Mario voice actor yet, but an upcoming game will

Mario fans will have to wait a little more.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has confirmed Mario’s next voice actor won’t be revealed until the credits of an upcoming game.

Bowser made this statement while speaking to IGN at Nintendo Live 2023, according to Nintendo Life on Sept. 5.

“I think people have recognized this when they see Super Mario Bros. Wonder, they’ll hear a different voice,” Bower said. “We’ll let that play out and that’ll be within the credits, and people will learn who the new person is at that point in time, but we don’t plan to make any announcement in advance of that.”

On Aug. 21, Charles Martinet revealed he was stepping down from voicing Nintendo characters, including Mario, Wario, Waluigi, and more.

Since he was the first voice for the mythical video game character Mario, the next voice actor will have big shoes to fill and fans have been eager to know who it will be.

They’ll have to wait a little more, however, since Super Mario Bros Wonder is planned to release on Oct. 20.

Nintendo doesn’t plan to make any announcement beforehand, so players can only hope for leaks if they want to know who will voice Mario ahead of time.

There aren’t rumors on who will replace Martinet, either. Logically, players expect to see the role given to a voice actor who specializes in Nintendo games—or maybe even Chris Pratt, the actor who lent his voice to the character in 2022’s The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Since Nintendo doesn’t plan to make an announcement, however, it might also mean the company has yet to find the perfect fit for the role.

