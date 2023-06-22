The countdown to Mario's next adventure has begun.

Mario will return to his side-scrolling, 2D roots when Super Mario Bros Wonder releases on Nintendo Switch.

Everyone’s favorite plumber is poised for a new adventure with talking plants, Wonder Seeds, and a new ability that transforms him into an elephant.

The key mechanic of Super Mario Bros Wonder appears to be the Wonder Seeds, which can transform the look and challenge of a course, or transform your character themselves.

With other playable characters including Luigi, Princess Peach, Daisy, and Toad, the whole Super Mario Bros family is ready and waiting for you to take hold of their next big adventure.

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on Super Mario Bros Wonder.

When does Super Mario Bros Wonder release?

At Nintendo Direct on June 21, Nintendo revealed Super Mario Bros Wonder to the world alongside a release date in the near future.

Super Mario Bros Wonder arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 20, a month that is already jam-packed with highly-anticipated games across multiple platforms.

As a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and the first new Super Mario game since 2017’s Odyssey, Super Mario Bros Wonder is likely to be one of the best-performing titles heading into the festive period.

Nintendo are capitalizing on Mario fever that has risen since the Super Mario Bros movie, with the opening of Super Nintendo World as well as the upcoming remake of Super Mario RPG, a remaster of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, as well as a game focused on Princess Peach herself.

