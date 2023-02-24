Adin Ross has been thinking about the future of his streaming career since Twitch banned him for the seventh time earlier this year, and after experimenting with Kick, which involved a particularly controversial stream, the 22-year-old star has made his decision—he’s signed an exclusive deal and will no longer stream on Twitch.

Ross made the announcement via a YouTube video called ‘The Decision,’ which parodied the infamous Lebron James ESPN segment of the same name in which he announced he would be signing with Miami Heat.

Hilariously, in the Feb. 23 video, Ross spends a minute fumbling his words and being cut off by the interviewer, never coming close to making the announcement. Then, in the end, he says: “Damn. Don’t you want to know where I’m streaming?” as the camera fades to black with text confirming his move.

It didn’t mention any details about the move, including how long it’ll be for or when his first ‘exclusive’ stream will be on the platform. But still, it’s now official either way.

The reasoning behind Ross’ decision remains a mystery. He hasn’t disclosed the signing details, but since Kick has ties to Stake, an online casino he previously had a sponsorship deal with, there’s a good chance he received a lucrative package.

What’s more, he previously said on stream Kick is less restrictive to stream on compared to Twitch, which appealed to him. “We can do whatever the fuck we want,” he said. “There’s no terms of service over there. You guys can say whatever you want in my chat.” It’s not entirely true, however. Kick does, in fact, have guidelines that prevent streamers and viewers from doing a lot of the things they also can’t do on Twitch, such as streaming explicit content, copyrighted content, threatening and harassing others, and more.

It will be interesting to see how strictly those guidelines are enforced, especially now that Ross has signed a deal with them and has expressed a desire to push the limits.