Adin Ross banned from Twitch for seventh time

Popular and controversial streamer Adin Ross has been banned from Twitch yet again. Unfortunately for the content creator, it’s a situation he’s familiar with at this point.

Ross, a Twitch Partner, was banned just after 5pm CT today. It’s currently unclear what led to the ban, but the streamer has a long history of problematic behavior and running afoul of Twitch’s ban hammer.

This is currently Ross’ seventh ban. For that reason, it’s unclear how long the ban will last this time around. The length most likely depends on the nature of the ban and if it’s for a similar reason to previous bans. Unfortunately for fans of Ross, it’s all a mystery for now as to what happened to his Twitch account.

Adin Ross has previously been under fire for his connections to problematic public figures like Andrew Tate and IShowSpeed, the latter of which threatened to rape a female streamer during one of Ross’ streams. The two have been swatted together multiple times.

Recently, Ross called out Twitch for favoring some streamers over others. He mentioned himself and several other popular content creators during a recent podcast appearance: “Why is Kai, myself, xQc, Speed—why are we not being offered multi-million dollar deals? But here’s what Twitch is doing with Kai. Twitch is putting Kai on homepage, they’re tweeting at him, and following him. It looks great, right? Cool, that’s showing fake love, why is he not getting a multi-million dollar deal?”

Ross is often quite vocal about his beef with Twitch and fellow streamers, so he may come clean about the most recent ban in the near future. For now, however, he’s been silent on social media.