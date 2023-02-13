Adin Ross to start streaming on Kick this week to take advantage of one thing Twitch can’t offer

Adin Ross wasn’t mad or devastated after being banned on Twitch for the seventh time in his career, but he used the time to reflect and decided he wants to see if Kick, the platform Trainwreck had a hand in creating, might be a better fit for him and his content moving forward.

Ross opened up about it on-stream on Feb. 12 after accusing Twitch of trying to silence him this week, claiming they told him if he keeps “saying certain things” and “promoting certain things,” the ban could be permanent.

At this stage, he’s not going to “permanently” abandon Twitch to stream on Kick, but he wants to feel it out to see what it’s like—assuming his fans like it too.

His first official stream on Kick will happen this week, and he intends to enjoy the ‘lawless’ nature of the alternate platform by watching live sports, movies, prank calls, and more. He even joked he could watch adult content on there if he really wanted to because the website has “no terms of service.”

Funnily enough, despite what he said, Kick does have some rules. For example, streams and comments that are “harmful, deceptive, offensive, or illegal” are prohibited, as well as content that encourages such behaviors.

Hate speech against a person or group on the basis of “race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, medical or mental condition, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity,” is also prohibited.

In fact, content containing nudity, or is pornographic or depicting sexual activity, is also against the rules. The difference, however, is the platform strives to make the rules less ambiguous.

Considering how many times Ross has been banned on Twitch, the clarity of Kick’s guidelines could make the platform seem all-the-more enticing. Twitch is the more popular platform, however, so it’s not a decision he’d want to make lightly, which is probably why he’s testing the waters.