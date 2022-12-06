The main differences between Twitch’s and Kick’s guidelines

Are these platforms really different from one another?

Streaming platform Kick is Twitch’s newest rival. The Amazon-owned platform has become the best place over the years for people to stream games, mostly, and saw other heavy-hitter competitors like Mixer shut down their operations.

Kick made headlines yesterday after Trainwreck, one of the longtime popular content creators on Twitch, left the platform to join Kick. “Twitch has built an empire off of our backs and has the audacity to spit in all of our faces by not only giving us no financial security, with its inconsistent policies, but by also cutting our pay in places that they have no right to cut,” he said.

Based on the reasons Trainwreck has given to justify his departure from Twitch, many were left wondering what are the differences between Twitch and Kick’s guidelines and Terms of Services (ToS). We read the policies of both platforms for you and will explain the differences in this article.

The main differences between Twitch and Kick

Revenue split

Twitch has a 50-50 subscription revenue share for most content creators. A small portion of streamers retains 70 percent of the subscription revenue but Twitch has said it couldn’t offer this deal to everyone on the platform.

Kick, on the other hand, is handling 95 percent of all subscription income to Trainwreck, on top of 100 percent of the tips. “I choose to work with Kick because their investors are willing to listen to creator input to make their platform better,” Trainwreck said. “Kick understands that a successful platform starts with a successful streamer. I’ve worked with their team already to create these benefits that no other platform has.”

Gambling

Twitch doesn’t allow users to share links or affiliate codes to sites where you can play slots, roulette, or dice games and has prohibited anyone from streaming these gambling sites that aren’t licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that can provide enough consumer protection. There are four famous gambling sites currently banned on Twitch: stake.com, rollbit.com, duelbits.com, and roobet.com.

Twitch streamers can still broadcast online poker, sports betting, and fantasy sports.

Kick has a similar policy. “Gambling on Kick with other users is strictly prohibited,” Kick’s community guidelines read. “This includes any form of ‘buy in’ from users using Kicks as well as sweepstakes and lotteries.”

The streamers on Kick may stream games like online poker and online blackjack, depending on the laws and regulations of their country.

General restrictions

Both streaming platforms endorse free speech and prohibit hateful conduct.

“Twitch does not permit behavior that is motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, including behavior that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence based on the following protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, color, caste, national origin, immigration status, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, serious medical condition, and veteran status,” Twitch’s community guidelines reads. There are several examples of what can get you banned in the guidelines.

Trainwreck has said that Kick will have a much clearer ToS than Twitch and won’t have “ambiguous bans.” Kick prohibits activities, livestreams, videos, and comments that are “harmful, deceptive, offensive, or illegal,” content that encourages such behaviors, and hate speech that attacks a person or group on basis of “race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, medical or mental condition, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity.”

Kick’s guidelines also explicitly prohibit content that can cause or promote emotional distress, involve threats or harassment, impersonation of people or organizations, doxxing, defamation, content that can encourage violent conduct, “persistently share harmful misinformation,” and content that contains nudity, or is pornographic, or that depicts sexual activity.

Twitch also prohibits sexually explicit content, sexually suggestive content, and nudity. Both platforms allow the so-called “hot tub streams,” though, which can be sexually suggestive.

Advertising

Twitch has recommended several steps for streamers who wish to reproduce advertising during their livestreams, such as informing the audience before running an ad, running one ad per hour, and running multiple short ads instead of just one long one. Ads also must be “clear, accurate, and verifiable” to protect potential customers, Amazon says.

Kick is still a new platform and is currently in beta, so it doesn’t have detailed guidelines for advertising like Twitch has. Trainwreck, though, said Kick will focus on the advertising aspect because it is “what drives” revenue. “Kick will partner with the world’s leading advertisers to generate cash flow,” Trainwreck said.