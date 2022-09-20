Twitch to ban certain gambling content on stream in response to deluge of recent controversies

"We will continue to allow websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker."

In the last week or so, there has been a push from many content creators like Pokimane and Mizkif to end gambling on Twitch. According to these content creators, it promotes a dangerous environment for children and adults who suffer from addiction.

After initial pushback from creators like xQc, Twitch has decided it will ban the streaming of gambling sites that involve “slots, roulette, or dice games that aren’t licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection” next month. Streamers will still be able to participate in websites that feature poker, sports betting, and fantasy sports, however.

An update on gambling on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/lckNTY9Edo — Twitch (@Twitch) September 20, 2022

Sites like Rollbit.com, Stake.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com will all be banned on Oct. 18, according to Twitch’s announcement. These are likely only a few of the many sites that Twitch users have been broadcasting in recent months.

StreamElements CEO Gil Hirsch recently commented on the popularity of gambling on Twitch. “Since April, the Slots category on Twitch has grown month-over-month soaring from 31M hours watched to over 50M hours watched in August while increasing 66% year-over-year,” Hirsch said. “During this 5 month period it has also solidified its place in Twitch’s top 10 chart.” If true, it’s clear that gambling has become a major part of Twitch’s content, which raises the question of why the platform would ban it.

In as little as the last week, streamers and viewers have been supporting a campaign to get gambling banned on Twitch. Popular streamers like Pokimane and Ludwig have all called on Twitch to ban gambling on stream.

Other streamers like xQc and Trainwreck have defended their streaming of gambling content, with xQc writing most of his tweets in recent days in all caps, throwing blame toward who he calls “snakes” and “rats.” In the past, xQc has changed his opinion about gambling and gambling sponsorships, originally saying he was against it before doing a 180, claiming he loved gambling. But he recently also explained why “Twitch should ban gamba.”

“We’ll share specifics on the updates to our Gambling policy soon, including the full policy language, to make sure everyone is clear on our new rules before they take effect on October 18th,” Twitch said.