‘Twitch should ban gamba’: XQc changes course again on controversial content

Gambling streams and sponsored content have been a contentious topic for Twitch viewers and creators this year, and xQc has been at the forefront of many of those conversations.

Initially saying he was against gambling sponsors, he flipped his stance in the spring. Since then, the juicer has played 244 hours of slots on stream, receiving 16.44 million hours watched with an average of 67,287 viewers, according to Streams Charts.

But today, he has presented a new opinion about the place gambling has on Twitch following an abundance of divisive news regarding fellow streamer Sliker having a self-described gambling addiction.

“The reason I think Twitch should ban gamba isn’t that gamba is bad enough to be banned,” he said. “The fact is … 99 percent of people who stream gamba have deals and have a system that doesn’t display what gambling is in a disingenuous, irresponsible way. People cannot be trusted to show the actual reality of it.”

In April, xQc said that he was addicted to gambling, but it wasn’t until the middle of May that he started hitting the sponsored gambling content hard. Since then, slots have been his second most streamed category behind Just Chatting, which he has spent 430 hours doing. His third most-aired content category is CS:GO with just 63 hours.

XQc made it clear that he doesn’t find gambling inherently bad, but the deceptive nature of some gambling content is predatory in a way that he believes puts a stain on all gambling content.

If you have a gambling problem and need help, the National Council on Problem Gambling could be a helpful resource. You can go through their website or call the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network.