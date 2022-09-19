While he wasn’t the most widely-known streamer prior to the scamming controversy that emerged on the Livestream Fails subreddit, it’s now difficult to find someone who hasn’t heard about Sliker. The U.K. content creator has been around for a couple of years, and at his peak, he maintained several thousand subscribers on Twitch.

Originally, Sliker wasn’t a very popular content creator himself but gained popularity after being a commenter and contestant in several live shows created and streamed by AustinShow. Using the fame he gained from frequently being featured on Austin’s channel, Sliker managed to accrue a fairly significant following for himself starting in 2019 on his Twitch channel, ItsSliker.

All of that fell apart, of course, over the course of a couple of days in September 2022, in which Sliker was accused of scamming viewers, fellow streamers, and even his own mods and editors. So just who is Sliker? Here’s everything you should know about the controversial streamer.

Sliker, at a glance

Name: Unknown

Age: 28

Birthday: April 30, 1994

Nationality: English

Orgs: None

What games does Sliker play?

Sliker is primarily known for popping up in the Just Chatting section of Twitch. Originally, he gained popularity during various AustinShow livestreams, when Austin still went under the RajjPatel moniker. He was one of the original contestants on the Rajjchelor/Rajjchelorette series, the show that eventually became known as Love or Host.

Sliker is also known for his love of CS:GO, which he’s frequently streamed himself playing alongside a variety of other games.

What did Sliker do? What happened to Sliker and how much money he borrowed

On Sept. 17, 2022, a thread in the Livestream Fails subreddit accused Sliker of scamming his viewers into lending him money and claimed he never paid back those people he borrowed from. The thread included Discord logs and videos where Sliker routinely claims to have a problem with his bank account being locked and needs money urgently to rectify the issue.

After the original subreddit thread was posted, several other viewers and streamers came forward to claim that Sliker had also asked them for money and never paid them back. This includes several incredibly popular English-speaking streamers on Twitch and YouTube, including Ludwig, Trainwrecks, Mizkif, the Botez sisters, and Lukeafk.

Over the course of multiple streams, Sliker seemed to admit that he had indeed borrowed money from other streamers and viewers under false pretenses. He blamed the behavior on significant debts he had accrued from a gambling addiction. Estimates of how much money Sliker actually borrowed from other people vary, but it seems when most people’s stories are tallied together, it’s possible he borrowed over $300,000 over the course of the last couple of years. That includes massive figures that Sliker has claimed he borrowed from people, such as getting $100,000 from Trainwrecks alone.

Sliker claims he never intended to “scam” anyone and still intends to pay people back.

In the wake of the accusations against Sliker and his seeming admission of guilt in them, several prominent streamers have called upon Twitch to ban gambling content from its platform.