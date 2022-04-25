XQc admits he has a gambling addiction

Twitch superstar xQc has been known for streaming gambling-related content for years during his streams. It has got to the point that the 26-year-old has admitted that he has a gambling addiction and considers himself ill.

Among the variety of content xQc produces on Twitch, one part is the Gambling Simulator, an online casino where he puts money on the line in betting games, including slots. The Canadian had already spoken about his addiction to Gambling Simulator and betting last year, but this time, he went even further and acknowledge that he pursues gambling in every game he plays.

“Every game I play all I do is gamble,” xQc said earlier today. “GTA, I gamble. Gambling Simulator, I do the whole game gambling. Everywhere I go, I just gamble. “I have one of the biggest most insanely addictive personalities you’ll ever find. I’m addicted to everything I do.”

Even though xQc openly admitted that his gambling addiction should be taken seriously, it seems that he’s not planning to stop gambling at the moment because he has enough money to afford it.

“I’m just easily addicted so I just shouldn’t gamble,” xQc said. “I still do it. Is that good? No, that’s terrible. That’s an illness, that’s ill, I’m ill. But you know what, I can afford to be ill. I’m lucky.”

Although xQc sees himself in a privileged position, he knows gambling is an issue. The Canadian is aware that not everyone is as fortunate as him and that these people should not be gambling as he does.