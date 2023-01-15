Adin Ross takes the high road on Twitch ban, will be away from streaming for 7 days

It seems that Adin Ross is unable to avoid the spotlight, likely much to his preference. The Twitch streamer has earned quite a following by offering to host divisive guests and saying things some might view as out-of-touch. Throughout his tenure on the website, he’s also earned a whole army of fans who were sad to see him banned for seven days on Jan. 13.

In a video from Ross, posted by the Adin Updates Twitter, fans can see the streamer discussing his current ban immediately after it happened. He starts the video by giving viewers the news before saying, “I’m not as mad and devastated as I would be, you know, a year or two ago because I think I’m at a point in my life where I trust God and everything happens for a reason.”

Adin Ross reacting to his twitch ban. pic.twitter.com/k7LqUATv33 — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) January 14, 2023

In saying how he’s going to use this time to improve himself, the streamer discusses the immediate reaction he had to his trainer. “As soon as it happened… I look at my trainer and say ‘It’s time to work out twice a day now,'” said Ross. “and he looked at me and said ‘Wow. That’s awesome.'”

He also says that “he’s in a good spot mentally,” and he has no intention of speaking any ill will about Twitch regarding this ban. He urges his fans to not bash anyone from Twitch and to just let him ride out his seven-day suspension. That’s a fairly drastic turnaround from the criticism Ross has frequently voiced about the platform. He also states other ways that he’s looking to improve himself over the next week, including how he’s “gonna start reading books.”

It’s unclear why Adin Ross received his latest ban and Ross doesn’t say what happened to cause this suspension. Some have speculated it could be related to a recent man with a Hitler skin saying abusive and racist things during a recent stream of Ross’s.

Honestly, it just seems like Ross might enjoy this holiday provided to him by Twitch. Considering how many viewers he has, a week off shouldn’t hurt him too much.