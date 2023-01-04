Adin Ross thought the average yearly salary was $100K—and no one can tell if he’s serious

Adin Ross has been in the news a lot lately for his interest in interviewing the recently deplatformed Ye West as a Jewish man. The streamer has previously made millions of dollars a month in deals and has seen growing success on Twitch and YouTube. But a recent clip shows how out of touch this seems to have made him.

In a clip from last night’s stream, Ross and his guest were talking about wealth when Adin said he thought the average salary is around $100,000 a year. Ross was immediately met with a glance of skepticism from the other person on the stream, seemingly not understanding what the big deal was. Ross looked on while his guest told him that it’s actually closer to $20,000 or $30,000.

The clip has accrued nearly 100,000 views on Twitch and was shared on Twitter by different streaming accounts. Some were quick to comment how that’s an incredibly high number for the wide average of Americans, where the median salary is closer to $40,000 a year, according to the U.S. Census as of 2020. In many places around the world, it is considerably lower.

Ross doesn’t seem to come from money or have any other factors that would keep him that out of touch with what the average person earns. Because of this, many have questioned whether or not he’s just playing the part of a dumb streamer to up his engagements. Users on Twitter have been quick to comment and speculate about whether or not Ross is out of touch or just eager for views.

Regardless, this clip is quickly doing the rounds on Twitter, with many users unbelievably surprised and asking that Ross educate himself about the average person. On the other hand, if this was just for views at the cost of his own public perception, it seems to have worked like a charm.