Why is Adin Ross streaming on Kick?

Adin Ross announced over the weekend that he’s going to start experimenting with live broadcasts on the new platform Kick, which is still in beta.

Ross was banned on Twitch for a week in January, and yesterday he posted to YouTube saying Twitch threatened to indefinitely suspend him if he continued certain behaviors on the platform, though he didn’t divulge what exactly those were.

Speaking to his audience on a Twitch stream yesterday, Ross said he isn’t fully committing himself to Kick, but he’s excited about the effective anarchy of the platform that he believes has no rules.

“I’m not permanently going there,” he said. “I want to feel it out, and I want to make sure that my community fucks with it too.”

Adin Ross’ move to Kick, explained

It’s unclear if Ross was incentivized to stream on Kick. He has not disclosed any sponsorship with the platform. He has previously done gambling content with the online casino Stake, however, which has ties to the new platform.

Ross specifically said he wants to stream on Kick so he can do whatever he’d like with no repercussions. He said his plans are to do activities like watching live sports and movies, despite not having a license to do so.

“We can literally watch porn together,” he said. “If I wanted to, we can do whatever the fuck we want. There’s no terms of service over there. You guys can say whatever you want in my chat. Nobody can get fucking banned.”

Kick’s terms of service mentions of intellectual property rights and copyright works, saying it requires creators to have the rights and/or consent to stream certain things. But it doesn’t seem to enforce those rules.

The "not being able to ban viewers" is going so well



A screenshot of Ross’ first Kick stream showed he was broadcasting a livestream of the Super Bowl on Fox last night, something he would most definitely need to get permission to do.