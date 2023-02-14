Trainwreck vows to ‘actively push’ against viewbotters causing Kick’s gambling crisis

Trainwreck helped launch upstart streaming site Kick towards the end of last year, hoping it would revolutionize the live industry by giving streamers better revenue split and more freedom compared to Twitch and YouTube.

It has received a lot of criticism because one of the company’s investors is an owner of an online casino, leading some to believe it was just another way to promote gambling. Trainwreck has stood by it, though. The Twitch star is actively working to make it everything he chalked it up to be, and one of the major issues he’s trying to fix is viewbotting, particularly when it’s done by streamers he claims are promoting “predatory gambling.”

He didn’t name drop a specific streamer, but fans believe he’s referring to ROSHTEIN, who they claim is a blatant viewbotter due to the discrepancy in numbers when he streams on Twitch and Kick simultaneously.

Trainwreck said he isn’t bothered if someone viewbots 2,000 to 3,000 viewers, but when it’s 15,000 to 20,000 and the content is pushing a “predatory gambling style,” it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.

“I don’t like that, so I’m going to actively push to find a fix for that as soon as possible, especially since my name is attached to it and since I’m pretty much at this moment the face of it,” he said.

So far, he hasn’t been able to convince the owners to do something about it. He claims they’d be willing to do so once he finds “definitive proof” due to “plausible deniability,” but that hasn’t happened yet.

But while he sounded disappointed, he showed no signs of backing down, even if haters think he’s only doing it to “cover himself,” or claim it’s a bit ironic since he gambles on stream too.