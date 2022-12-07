Trainwreck still ‘confident’ in Kick streaming platform as Twitch rival despite criticism

Trainwreck’s Kick platform announcement has already led to an uproar of backlash after he didn’t initially disclose that one of the company’s investors is also an owner of the online casino Stake. But he isn’t letting the noise impact his outlook on the platform.

Following Twitch’s ban on gambling content that isn’t licensed in the U.S., Trainwreck was immediately disgruntled with the platform, due in part to how much his streams revolved around gambling sponsorships with Stake.

Now that content from Stake is no longer allowed on Twitch, Train’s involvement in a new platform that has ties to Stake immediately led to skepticism from people who are starting to think that the new platform is more of a marketing tool for gambling content than a platform that could rival Twitch and YouTube.

While former Twitch employee djWheat went as far as to call the platform a “sham,” other streamers like MoistCr1TiKaL questioned the ethical implications of Train not disclosing Stake’s potential involvement in Kick.

In classic Trainwreck fashion, though, the content creator used his Twitch stream to let any concerned streamers and viewers know that he doesn’t need their business.

“It’s crazy to me,” he said. “If you have an issue with Eddie, an owner of Stake being an investor in Kick, then don’t stream on Kick, do not view streams on Kick.”

The assertion might sound like Train is giving up on the platform already, but it’s quite the opposite. Train expressed that he has so much faith in Kick that he believes it will be successful even if current critics don’t use the platform.

“I’m confident in the futures for my platform, not my platform but the platform that I’m advising for,” he said. “I’m confident in the futures so much so that I will come out and say that straight up. Don’t stream on it. Don’t view it. It’s that simple for me.”