‘We had to hide in a shed for 15 minutes until the cops came’: Cinna, Valkyrae recount terrifying stalker encounter

Valkyrae and Cinna detailed last night’s disturbing encounter with a stalker in a short live stream today, fighting through tears to address the situation and close out their “sis-a-thon” week-long marathon.

At the end of last night’s stream, the duo and fellow streamer Emiru were approached by an unknown man for a photo. The encounter was normal and similar to other fan encounters throughout the stream, until around 30 minutes later he returned, wearing different clothes, and asked for Emiru’s phone number.

When Emiru declined, the man said he was going to continue following them, and he did. The streamers attempted to leave, but he followed, and the situation escalated to him threatening their lives, saying “I’ll kill you right now” while being held back by the streamers’ friends, Rosii and Emily.

“We didn’t even know that it was the same guy up until he made the original threat about following us,” Cinna said of the scary encounter which was caught on live stream.

Cinna fought through tears while recounting the events leading up to the man threatening the group, noting that they knew he was stalking them as he flipping through Emiru’s TikToks on his phone and followed the group around, staring at them, before eventually running up and threatening them. The pair were still visibly still shaken up from last night’s events. Emiru did not appear on the stream as she, too, is in shock from the events that took place, the streamers said.

“When that clip cuts off, we had to run into a store, screaming that somebody was going to kill us so that somebody would step in and let us in the back,” Cinna said. “And we were lucky that one of the workers who was not questioning us actually believed us and he put us all in the back.”

Cinna said that even the store workers were panicked and didn’t know what to do, so they brought the girls behind the buildings to help them while they didn’t know where the stalker was. Eventually, Cinna said the group had to hide in a shed for 15 minutes until the cops arrived.

https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1896443169371517329

“He’s still out there, but I am investing as much as I can to find this guy,” Valkyrae said. “If you have any information on this man, I would like it. We’re going to find him and I’m going to do everything I can to get this guy.”

Valkyrae and Cinna said they were heading to the police station after the stream today ended to file reports “and take it from there.”

