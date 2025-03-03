Valkyrae, Cinna, Emiru in ‘shock’ but ‘safe’ after man threatens their lives during IRL marathon 

Valkyrae and Cinna’s Sis-a-thon live stream marathon came to a terrifying end last night after the group was accosted by an unknown man who verbally threatened to kill the group.

The streamer duo, joined by fellow streamer and friend Emiru, were accosted by an unknown man seconds before the stream went offline on Feb. 2. Thankfully, the situation was controlled and no harm came to the group, but the live-streamed ordeal was harrowing to witness.

Valkyrae, Cinna And Emiru Get Attacked By A Stalker During Their Sis-A-Thon IRL Stream In LA. pic.twitter.com/f0v28mfbpR — 엑스 (@NannuDidarr) March 3, 2025

The incident in its entirety begins at the 11:30:55 mark of Cinna’s VOD from last night, as the trio comes off of a ferris wheel ride. The group walks past a man who is crouched down on the ground and staring at his phone, who then asks Emiru for her number.

Clearly uncomfortable, Emiru says “I don’t have a phone, I’m sorry,” to which he responds “I’m going to keep following her.” The group then moves on, but he follows them and appears once more at 11:32:55, to which the group continues to signal that they are more uncomfortable, at which point Valkyrae says “maybe we should just go.”

They begin to walk away and leave the area while one of the group’s friends, Emily, attempts to put herself between the follower and the streamers, and the situation escalates. The group calls for security’s help, while off-camera the man can be heard saying “I’ll fuckin’ fight you right now” before being seen for one final time, attempting to get closer and saying “I’ll kill you right now.”

About an hour after the stream’s ending, Valkyrae posted that the group was “ok and have been with police,” but “decided we are done with the marathon and need time to process.” Cinna later added that their friends “Rosii and Emily did everything they could to separate us especially after the clip,” asking for fans to “please send them love and thank you for all they did they are amazing.”

Looking back further in the VOD, it appears that the same man saw the streamers earlier and approached them for a picture while wearing a different outfit. The exchange was normal, with Cinna even stating “aw, he’s so sweet.” But the man’s demeanor clearly changed after being denied Emiru’s phone number.

hey everyone we are safe.



unfortunately we have end the marathon and need time to process what happened as we shock at the moment.



Thank you for all the love and support on the marathon. We love you all. — cinna (@cinnabrit) March 3, 2025

The VOD is disturbing to witness and another scary reminder of what live streamers, especially women, are forced to deal with when it comes to living in the public eye. It serves as an unfortunate reminder about IRL streams and the dangers that come with them, as well.

“Thank you for all the love and support on the marathon,” Cinna said. “We love you all.”

