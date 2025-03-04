Hasan’s Rick Scott Twitch ban is already over

It’s been just over 24 hours since Twitch banned political streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker for his comments made about United States senator Rick Scott. But it seems the streamer’s time-out has already come to an end.

The X (formerly Twitter) account StreamerBans, an automated feed of the bans and unbannings of popular Twitch stars, shared how Piker had his account reinstated after exactly one day, three minutes, and 12 seconds. It’s not a long time considering the comments Piker made that warranted him his fifth ban of his time on the livestreaming platform.

On Feb. 28, Piker made comments about Florida senator Rick Scott that would later land him in hot water. “If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott,” Piker said in the clip. “You wouldn’t make Rick Scott former governor of Florida Rick Scott.” Although there was initial uncertainty surrounding the cause for his ban, Piker later confirmed on X that this was the reason behind the suspension from Twitch.

Twitch’s terms of service state users cannot create content that is “harassing, threatening, abusive, inflammatory, or otherwise objectionable,” and the platform clearly found Piker’s comments objectionable, at the least.

Following the ban, Piker uploaded a YouTube video titled “i got cancelled” to further clarify his comments. “I was not calling for the assassination of a U.S. senator,” Piker said in the 18-minute video. The streamer took ownership of the hyperbolic language, apologizing for his choice of words. But he then doubled down on his criticisms of the senator, saying Scott should’ve been punished for “defrauding Medicare and Medicaid.”

Piker’s viewers are already flocking to his Twitch chat now that the HasanAbi channel is accessible once more while they await the streamer’s next broadcast. Piker has already tweeted about the reinstatement of his account, sharing an aptly chosen image of Trump holding a newspaper with “Acquitted” across the front page as an announcement of his upcoming return.

