Hasan banned on Twitch, reason currently unclear

Political commentator and live streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker has been banned on Twitch for the fifth time, although the official reason why is currently unknown.

The StreamerBans account on Twitter (formerly X) first posted the news on March 3. The HasanAbi Twitch channel is currently inaccessible with the message “this channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service” displaying instead.

Piker recently hosted a charity fundraiser this past weekend with the Oscar-winning directors of No Other Land, a documentary about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Last night, Piker celebrated the movie winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary by saying “MY GOATS WON!!!!” and calling it an “incredible moment” on X. He has not posted yet this morning or since the ban went public.

It’s unclear what the ban was for, if it was related to the recent streams, or something different entirely. Dot Esports has reached out to Piker’s representation for comment on the matter.

Some Twitch users have theorized the ban could be due to Hasan mentioning violence against U.S. senator Rick Scott, although this clip occurred on Feb. 28. “If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott,” Piker said. “You wouldn’t make Rick Scott former governor of Florida Rick Scott.”

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article with additional information as we learn more.

