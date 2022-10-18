Twitch tightens gambling regulatory policies as new ban goes into effect

In a recent policy update, Twitch expanded upon its gambling ban by adding an addendum that websites with supposed consumer protections—such as waiting periods, age verification systems, and free social versions—will also be banned if they host gambling content and are unlicensed in the U.S. or other regions.

On Sept. 20, Twitch addressed the issue of gambling on the livestreaming website after months of heated discourse among viewers and streamers alike. The platform stated its intention to prohibit some forms of gambling, including slots, roulette, and dice games, though notably retaining sports betting as an accepted form of gambling. Now officially taking effect as of Oct. 18, Twitch clarified today that this ban extends to all websites regardless of supposed consumer protections.

An update on gambling on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/lckNTY9Edo — Twitch (@Twitch) September 20, 2022

“We are tightening our rules to also prohibit any streaming of listed sites that contain slots, roulette, and dice games and are unlicensed in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that offer consumer protections, like deposit limits, waiting periods, age verification systems,” Twitch said.

The streaming platform reiterated that referral codes to such websites will remain prohibited and link sharing to specific gambling websites barred from streaming will also not be allowed in chat. The website emphasized that its sweeping ban of specific gambling forms will include “free social versions” of gambling websites that allow users to gamble without actual money.

Though Twitch has named several specific websites that have aggressively partnered with some of the platform’s top creators, it will likely add more to the growing list as the websites become known. Effective today, Twitch will give offending streamers a grace period by issuing initial warnings before applying suspensions to violating content creators.