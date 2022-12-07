Who owns Kick.com? Fledgling Twitch streaming rival responds to Stake rumors

Tyler “Trainwreck” Niknam recently announced he will be switching to streaming startup Kick, condemning Twitch for its 50-50 subscriber revenue split. But despite some promising features, some have been accusing the site of being a scam.

Now, Kick.com has responded to concerns from the streaming community.

Is Kick.com a scam?

When Train first announced his decision to join Kick, former Twitch Director of Creator Development Marcus “DJWheat” Graham tweeted Kick is a “sham,” noting a lack of investors mentioned on the site among other “red flags.” DJWheat added Kick seemed to center around gambling, which was recently banned from Twitch.

I've seen a lot of shit in my 23 years of internet broadcasting. I can say confidently that https://t.co/tCtGxi18VF is a sham. I can't sit idly by and watch nonsense be thrown out into the world as a beacon of hope for creators. This is where creators need to critically think.🧵 — djWHEAT (@djWHEAT) December 6, 2022

Trainwreck was heavy into gambling streams on Twitch but had to do a major content pivot when Twitch announced that gambling was no longer allowed on the platform. This seemed to be one of the reasons behind Trainwreck’s decision to leave.

In an interview with Washington Post, he admitted he was “a little irritated at their double standard of banning certain gambling sites they don’t make money from.”

In the same interview, Trainwreck admitted the crypto gambling website Stake plays a role in Kick. He explained Eddie Craven, the owner of Stake, invested in Kick.

Stake itself is not an investor, however, according to Kick.com representatives.

Who owns Kick.com?

Train wasn’t the only one to respond to the ongoing accusations Kick.com is a crypto gambling “scam.” The streaming startup itself also emailed Washington Post about the confusing ownership situation.

The email explained that Stake is not involved with Kick at all.

Stake’s owner, however, is an investor, as Trainwreck also mentioned at the time.

Kick just responded in an email that Stake is not an investor, although Stake owner Edward Craven is.https://t.co/5SIBDgsFwS — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) December 7, 2022

Train himself is not an owner. He will be advising the team, however, when it comes to streamer relations, feature integrations, and regulations revolving around gambling.

For now, streamers and fans have remained curious but skeptical of Kick, waiting to see what happens as more information is revealed.