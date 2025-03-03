After an unknown man approached Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru during their Sis-a-thon livestream, threatening to kill the group, some sought to make use of the horrible situation and fan the flames of harassment, to whom Valkyrae has now (vehemently) responded.

“Honestly fuck all of you for blaming our employees for ‘not doing enough’,” the streamer said in a lengthy March 3 X post where she pointed out the people “farming engagement” from the situation. “[It’s] been so sad to see,” Valkyrae said while commenting on the harassment she and her fellow streamers saw after the incident occurred, adding that the whole ordeal “just shows the harsh reality women live in.” Her post was not only in response to those either mocking the group or justifying the man’s threats, but also bad apples among the online community who “will hate women and blame women no matter the situation.” The trio witnessed negativity just for holding the “Sis-a-thon” 24-hour stream, which was further aggravated by the death-threat incident, which Valkyrae claimed got even worse after the camera was cut.

The streamers were approached by an unknown man who threatened to “kill” them at the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the streamer pointed out, there were some who went as far as to claim that the trio had faked the incident “instead of questioning the man’s behavior,” which she believes is “embarrassing” but eye-opening. “I hope anybody reading this does not quit doing what makes them happy because of misinformation and hate, as you can see some hate is inevitable,” she added.

Things like these can happen to anyone, and the streamer is happy things turned out as they did, with no one harmed, stressful though it may be. Valkyrae expressed relief and promised to take extra precautions in the future against this sort of things, and expressed hopes that other women and streamers would learn from her situation, ensuring their safety in the future.

In case you missed it, Valkyare, Cinna, and Emiru were approached by an unknown man during a marathon stream, who repeatedly said “I’ll fucking kill you right now” and tried to get near the streamers. They managed to distance themselves from the man, and no one was hurt.

