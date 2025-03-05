‘I pulled a gun on a viewer’: Mizkif recounts stalker scare in response to recent violence towards female streamers

Following recent events involving Emiru, Valkyrae, and Cinna, streamer Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo recounted his own encounters with stalkers, some of which also involved Emiru, saying that he was even forced to pull out a weapon in one situation.

“We deal with a lot of stalkers,” Mizkif said during a recent stream clipped on March 4. “There were Discord [servers] following everywhere I go on CCTV cameras that they hacked in Austin,” he added, while commenting on the recent stalker encountered by Emiru, Valkyrae, and Cinna who threatened to kill them because Emiru reportedly denied to give him her number.

“Emi has had a plethora of unhinged people who had been very weird over the years,” the streamer went on, describing the stalkers as “hyper-obssesed about these girls… they believe that they’re dating them. Mizkif said these stalkers are often “delusional in schizophrenic,” saying that many of these stalkers don’t even realize their condition and expressing how sad some of their situations are.

Mizkif is a prominent streamer who frequently streams together with Emiru and others. Screengrab via [Twitch.tv/mizkif](https://www.twitch.tv/mizkif)

He then recounted a story involving himself and Emiru where a stalker showed up at a convention and followed them around. He allegedly asked the pair many “weird” questions, but little came of the whole ordeal—until Mizkif and Emiru got on a plane and arrived back in Austin only to meet their stalker in town, who supposedly followed them to the plane and back to Texas. The stalker was homeless, “living on a bench,” Mizkif explained, and the streamer tried to reason with him by telling him that his delusion of being Emiru’s boyfriend isn’t real. “He had no money, he spent the last of his money he had to fly out, and he’s like ‘Emi’s my wife,'” the streamer said, who said he even bought the man a flight home.

In another situation, Mizkif says he was even forced to point a gun on a viewer who had stalked himself and Emiru back to their home in Austin. The viewer allegedly banged on the doors incessantly, with Mizkif saying he would have pulled the trigger if the stalker tried to get into his house. “I was going to kill him,” he said, and added that police often cannot do anything since incidents like these supposedly aren’t enough to incriminate or indict someone, with female streamers often left without the necessary help in these kinds of situations.

Violence against streamers, women in particular, seems to be on the rise. Emiru, Cinna, and Valkyrae were recently threatened with serious harm by a viewer disgruntled at being denied a phone number, while Amouranth was attacked and beaten by armed robbers and involved in a shooting.

Stalking has been a major issue since the advent of social media and even before it, and incidents like these should serve as a wake up call to lawmakers and enforcers alike to step up and prevent them from happening.

