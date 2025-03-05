‘You’re the snake, baby’: Hasan strikes back at xQc for criticizing Twitch’s handling of ban

In the latest chapter in a long-running saga of popular streamers waging a war of words on social media, xQc vs. Hasan has kicked off once again concerning the latter’s recent 24-hour ban.

Earlier this week, Hasan’s channel was banned for comments made about former Florida governor and current senator Rick Scott, but for just 24 hours. And fellow streamer xQc was quick to call out a double standard between how he and others were treated by the platform compared to Hasan.

The juicer was none too pleased. Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

“The way me and some others were treated in comparison is just comical, what a joke,” xQc posted on Twitter/X on March 4. As Hasan was live on Twitch for the day doing his normal political commentary, he saw the post and reacted to it live.

“If you smell dog poop everywhere you go,” Hasan jested, as can be seen in the clip below. “You wake up and you smell shit, you go to the coffee shop, you smell shit. Maybe… maybe it’s not everywhere else that smells like shit, maybe you are the one who stepped in the shit. Or maybe, you are the piece of shit.”

Alluding to the fact that xQsnake (as Hasan calls him) is a “piece of shit” is nothing new for these two, as they have butted heads on numerous occasions about many topics, including everything from gaming to drama involving other streamers.

Hasan went on to admit that many content creators, including himself, have egos that play a role in all this drama, but it doesn’t seem like there’s much love lost between him and xQc.

XQc and other streamers, like Adin Ross who was mentioned in xQc’s initial post, have received different treatment compared to Hasan, he claims. Both have moved on to stream concurrently on other websites such as Kick after having their own share of controversies while on Twitch, but Hasan only receiving 24 hours for his ban is being called into question.

“If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott,” Hasan said to earn his latest ban, his fifth, with many calling it a call to violence against a sitting US senator.

