Trainwreck has 2022 due date for his new streaming platform, claims it will ‘revolutionize’ industry

It could be as soon as next week.

Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam has been vocal about building a streaming platform to rival Twitch and YouTube—one that is in line with his vision. However, he’s been tight-lipped about when it will be ready.

That since changed during his Twitch stream on Oct. 25.

Trainwreck said the platform will launch before the end of the year. The official announcement could happen as soon as November, but will most likely happen later that month.

“I don’t think the platform is going to be ready on the first of November. It’s going to be the middle of November, latest early December,” he said. “Probably mid or late November.”

Screengrab via Trainwreck on Twitch

Trainwreck said the platform itself will “revolutionize streaming”—even for those who aren’t fond of him and his content, and he’s confident it will become an enticing option for many.

“It doesn’t matter whether you hate me, love me, are neutral with me, or don’t know me. That motherfucker is going to blow up. I cannot wait to announce it,” he said.

People have doubts about his grandiose claims. His biggest competitors are platforms owned by Amazon and Google—two companies with unlimited pockets, even compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars he claims to have earned through gambling sponsorships. So, it’s a bit of a David vs. Goliath situation (or two Goliaths in this case), to say the least.

Still, the polarizing streaming star is eager to prove them wrong.

The fact Twitch banned most forms of gambling played a part in Trainwreck’s decision to make the platform. It will allow him to gamble as much as he wants on whatever site he wants.

However, it wasn’t the only factor.

The 31-year-old wanted to create a platform that caters for mid-sized creators rather than large ones, which is something he claims Twitch and YouTube don’t do a very good job of.